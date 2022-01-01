Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Farm Club

143 Reviews

10051 S. Lake Leelanau Drive

Traverse City, MI 49684

Thanksgiving

Green Bean Casserole

$24.00

a spin on the classic with fermented green beans, mushrooms, crispy onions serves 3-4 people

Kale Gratin

$20.00

gruyere, garlicky breadcrumbs serves 3-4 people

Butternut Squash Soup

$12.00

One quart of soup

Country Loaf

$8.00

Naturally leavened bread. Organic whole wheat & white flours. Made with spent grain from our brewery

Big Seedy Loaf

$11.00

Naturally leavened whole grain bread Ingredients: All Organic: millet, wheat berries, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, whole wheat flour.

Box of Cookies

$25.00

An assortment of a dozen cookies

Farm Club Crackers

$6.00

Farm Club Homemade Pasta

$9.00

Underground Meat Summer Sausage

$15.00

Praire Breeze Milton Creamery Cheddar

$7.00

Local Wine Holiday Pack

$75.00

Pet Nat, Special Release of Farm Club + Bos Wine White Blend, Pinot Noir

Farm Club Holiday Six Pack

$13.00

North German Pilsner

check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markQR Codes
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nestled in Leelanau County, Farm Club is an agricultural destination with a farm, brewery, restaurant and market place. We are located 7 miles from downtown Traverse City and easily accessed by the TART trail. At Farm Club, we invite you to come out, explore the land, and linger over quality food and drink.

Website

Location

10051 S. Lake Leelanau Drive, Traverse City, MI 49684

Directions

