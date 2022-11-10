Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

Common Good Bakery

366 Reviews

$$

537 W 14th Street

Traverse City, MI 49684

Pick Up Orders: 11/22 or 11/23

Roasted Mushroom, Squash, Caramelized Onion & Gruyère Strudel

Roasted Mushroom, Squash, Caramelized Onion & Gruyère Strudel

$30.00

A beautiful braid of croissant dough filled with savory goodness for a centerpiece-worthy appetizer, entree or brunch treat. Serves 8.

Grazing Board

Grazing Board

$45.00

An artful assortment of cheese, charcuterie & accompaniments alongside our rustic baguette. Serves up to 4

Classic Breakfast Box (half dozen)

Classic Breakfast Box (half dozen)

$28.00

A crowd-pleasing box of Morning Buns, “Anything But Plain” Croissants, and Chocolate Croissants

Savory Gougere (1 dozen)

Savory Gougere (1 dozen)

$20.00

cheese roll heaven X 12 !

Dinner Rolls (1 dozen)

$10.00+

Dinner Rolls (1 dozen)

$10.00+
Stuffing Cubes (1 pound)

Stuffing Cubes (1 pound)

$10.00

a whole pound of our toasted, signature breads

Breads

Simply delicious, rustic shape, designed to be eaten on it’s own. 48 hour fermentation, unbleached flour, with a touch of whole wheat.
Rustic Baguette

Rustic Baguette

$4.00

*AVAILABLE AFTER 9AM* traditional french baguette with an airy interior and crackly crust (0% whole grain, 18 hour fermentation)

French Peasant

French Peasant

$10.00

our signature bread! full-flavored & all-purpose, with a light texture & caramelized crust (40% whole grain (15% whole rye, 25% whole wheat), 36 hour fermentation)

Sesame French Peasant

Sesame French Peasant

$10.00

a bâtard of our signature french peasant with a sesame-coated crust (40% whole grain, 36 hour fermentation)

Italian

Italian

$10.00

our classic white flour loaf, simple & satisfying (0% whole grain, 18 hour fermentation)

Multigrain Seed

Multigrain Seed

$10.00

a trio of sprouted grains & five crunchy seeds (millet, pumpkin, sunflower, flax & poppy) in our french peasant base (50% whole grain, 36 hour fermentation)

Aged Cheddar Bread

Aged Cheddar Bread

$12.00

sharp, creamy cheddar folded into our italian bread

Country Sourdough

Country Sourdough

$10.00

enjoy an open texture, touch of whole wheat & subtle complexity from our longest-fermented loaf (10% whole grain, 72 hour fermentation)

100% Whole Wheat

100% Whole Wheat

$10.00

wonderfully versatile whole wheat loaf with a light texture & pleasant tang (100% whole grain, 36 hour fermentation)

Sprouted Three Grain

Sprouted Three Grain

$10.00

whole wheat loaf with a nutritional punch & bit of crunch from sprouted wheat, spelt & rye berries (100% whole grain, 36 hour fermentation)

Rye Wheat Sourdough

Rye Wheat Sourdough

$10.00

traditional french miche with a dense texture, strong sourdough presence & hearty, satisfying chew (70% whole grain, 36 hour fermentation)

Garlic Baguette Sticks

Garlic Baguette Sticks

$7.00

slices of our baguettes slathered in garlic butter and baked to toasty perfection (8oz bag)

Country Sourdough Rolls - 24 hours notice, please!

Country Sourdough Rolls - 24 hours notice, please!

$1.50

hand-cut rolls with an open texture & subtle sourdough complexity

Rustic Rolls

Rustic Rolls

$1.50

versatile rolls hand-formed from our baguette dough

Brioche Burger Buns (6pk)

Brioche Burger Buns (6pk)

$7.00

a six-pack of rich, buttery buns with a delicate crumb (contains dairy & eggs)

Ciabatta Sandwich Rolls - 4 Pack

Ciabatta Sandwich Rolls - 4 Pack

$7.00

light as air, with an open texture & satisfying chew

Baguette Sandwich Rolls - 4 Pack

Baguette Sandwich Rolls - 4 Pack

$7.00

versatile sandwich rolls hand-formed from our baguette dough

Stuffing Cubes (1 pound)

Stuffing Cubes (1 pound)

$10.00

a whole pound of our toasted, signature breads

Favorites

"Anything But" Plain Croissant

"Anything But" Plain Croissant

$5.00

buttery goodness, the best west of france!

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

our petit pain au chocolat, featuring valrhona chocolate

Morning Bun

Morning Bun

$5.00

our addictive cinnamon rolls, made with flaky croissant dough

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.00

our butter croissant filled with housemade frangipane & topped with sliced almonds

Chocolate Almond Croissant

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$6.00

our almond croissant plus chocolate, because why choose?

Salted Caramel Brittany

Salted Caramel Brittany

$5.00

a crackly, sweet & savory flavor bomb (aka “kouign amann”)

Baker's Choice Pastry Box (Half Dozen)

$24.00

Enjoy a selection of the day's freshly-baked pastries, cookies, and treats! Serves 6.

Danish

Pear Almond Danish

Pear Almond Danish

$5.00

poached pear nestled in frangipane & topped with sliced almonds

Apple Danish

Apple Danish

$5.00

fragrant cinnamon-spiced apple filling

Fig Jam & Pistachio Danish

Fig Jam & Pistachio Danish

$5.00

luscious fig with crunchy toasted pistachios

Cream Cheese Danish

$5.00
Pumpkin Cream Danish

$5.00

Pumpkin Cream Danish

$5.00

Blueberry Cream

$5.00
Cherry Chocolate Danish

Cherry Chocolate Danish

$5.00

fresh raspberries, valrhona chocolate & a dollop of housemade pastry cream

Savory

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

rice farms smoked ham, gruyère de comté, and a touch of wholegrain dijon.

Savory Tile: Carrot, Pesto, Goat cheese

$6.00

Our flaky pastry topped with roasted carrots, house made pesto, and tangy goat cheese

Savory Tile: Bacon, Chedder, Jalepeno

$6.00

Our flaky pastry topped with, Rice Farms bacon, house made jalapeno's, and aged cheddar cheese.

Cakes

Raspberry Lemonade Torte

Raspberry Lemonade Torte