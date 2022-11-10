- Home
Common Good Bakery
366 Reviews
$$
537 W 14th Street
Traverse City, MI 49684
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Pick Up Orders: 11/22 or 11/23
Roasted Mushroom, Squash, Caramelized Onion & Gruyère Strudel
A beautiful braid of croissant dough filled with savory goodness for a centerpiece-worthy appetizer, entree or brunch treat. Serves 8.
Grazing Board
An artful assortment of cheese, charcuterie & accompaniments alongside our rustic baguette. Serves up to 4
Classic Breakfast Box (half dozen)
A crowd-pleasing box of Morning Buns, “Anything But Plain” Croissants, and Chocolate Croissants
Savory Gougere (1 dozen)
cheese roll heaven X 12 !
Dinner Rolls (1 dozen)
Stuffing Cubes (1 pound)
a whole pound of our toasted, signature breads
Breads
Rustic Baguette
*AVAILABLE AFTER 9AM* traditional french baguette with an airy interior and crackly crust (0% whole grain, 18 hour fermentation)
French Peasant
our signature bread! full-flavored & all-purpose, with a light texture & caramelized crust (40% whole grain (15% whole rye, 25% whole wheat), 36 hour fermentation)
Sesame French Peasant
a bâtard of our signature french peasant with a sesame-coated crust (40% whole grain, 36 hour fermentation)
Italian
our classic white flour loaf, simple & satisfying (0% whole grain, 18 hour fermentation)
Multigrain Seed
a trio of sprouted grains & five crunchy seeds (millet, pumpkin, sunflower, flax & poppy) in our french peasant base (50% whole grain, 36 hour fermentation)
Aged Cheddar Bread
sharp, creamy cheddar folded into our italian bread
Country Sourdough
enjoy an open texture, touch of whole wheat & subtle complexity from our longest-fermented loaf (10% whole grain, 72 hour fermentation)
100% Whole Wheat
wonderfully versatile whole wheat loaf with a light texture & pleasant tang (100% whole grain, 36 hour fermentation)
Sprouted Three Grain
whole wheat loaf with a nutritional punch & bit of crunch from sprouted wheat, spelt & rye berries (100% whole grain, 36 hour fermentation)
Rye Wheat Sourdough
traditional french miche with a dense texture, strong sourdough presence & hearty, satisfying chew (70% whole grain, 36 hour fermentation)
Garlic Baguette Sticks
slices of our baguettes slathered in garlic butter and baked to toasty perfection (8oz bag)
Country Sourdough Rolls - 24 hours notice, please!
hand-cut rolls with an open texture & subtle sourdough complexity
Rustic Rolls
versatile rolls hand-formed from our baguette dough
Brioche Burger Buns (6pk)
a six-pack of rich, buttery buns with a delicate crumb (contains dairy & eggs)
Ciabatta Sandwich Rolls - 4 Pack
light as air, with an open texture & satisfying chew
Baguette Sandwich Rolls - 4 Pack
versatile sandwich rolls hand-formed from our baguette dough
Favorites
"Anything But" Plain Croissant
buttery goodness, the best west of france!
Chocolate Croissant
our petit pain au chocolat, featuring valrhona chocolate
Morning Bun
our addictive cinnamon rolls, made with flaky croissant dough
Almond Croissant
our butter croissant filled with housemade frangipane & topped with sliced almonds
Chocolate Almond Croissant
our almond croissant plus chocolate, because why choose?
Salted Caramel Brittany
a crackly, sweet & savory flavor bomb (aka “kouign amann”)
Baker's Choice Pastry Box (Half Dozen)
Enjoy a selection of the day's freshly-baked pastries, cookies, and treats! Serves 6.
Danish
Pear Almond Danish
poached pear nestled in frangipane & topped with sliced almonds
Apple Danish
fragrant cinnamon-spiced apple filling
Fig Jam & Pistachio Danish
luscious fig with crunchy toasted pistachios
Cream Cheese Danish
Pumpkin Cream Danish
Blueberry Cream
Cherry Chocolate Danish
fresh raspberries, valrhona chocolate & a dollop of housemade pastry cream
Savory
Ham & Cheese Croissant
rice farms smoked ham, gruyère de comté, and a touch of wholegrain dijon.
Savory Tile: Carrot, Pesto, Goat cheese
Our flaky pastry topped with roasted carrots, house made pesto, and tangy goat cheese
Savory Tile: Bacon, Chedder, Jalepeno
Our flaky pastry topped with, Rice Farms bacon, house made jalapeno's, and aged cheddar cheese.