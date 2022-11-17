Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jacob's Farm

295 Reviews

7100 E Traverse Hwy

Traverse City, MI 49686

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza

Apps

A variety of delicious appetizers, all made from scratch.

🕊 Jacob’s Signature HUMMUS ( 8oz )

$8.00

Simple, but elegant. Fresh Hummus, lovingly made from scratch, with Garbanzo Beans, Garlic, Lemon, and Tahini. Garnished with finely diced Red Pepper. Served with Tortilla Chips.

Salads

Want to keep it light? Try our selection of farm fresh salads and handheld wraps.
Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.50

Our light side salad, with red onion, radish and thin-sliced carrot. Served with a choice of dressing on the side.

Pizza

16 inch pippin’ hot Pizzas. All of the basics, along with a selection of cheese breads and signature pies. Want to express yourself? Try designing your own pie.

Basic Garlic Cheesy Bread

$20.00

Gooey, melty, garlic-y cheese bread. Served with a side of Jacob’s Red Sauce.

Design Your Own Pizza!

Design Your Own Pizza!

$20.00

Design Your Own Pizza! The only limit is your imagination!

Chef’s Special 😘

$20.00

Marinara, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella, Fresh Sliced Tomato, Fresh Crimini Mushroom, and Italian Beef Crumble.

Cheese Pizza

$20.00

Cheese pizza. Simple, but classic. Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Pepperoni Pizza

$23.00

Red Sauce, Pepperoni and Cheese. What else is there to say?

The FunGi 🍄

$25.00

Loaded Mushroom Pizza, with Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Artichoke Hearts and Pepperoni.

The DELUXE! 🫵

$25.00

Classic Deluxe Pie. Red Sauce and Mozzarella, with Pepperoni, Italian Beef Crumble, Red Onion, Crimini Mushroom and Jalapenos.

The Carnivore (Meat Lovers)

$25.00

For all the Meat Lovers out there. Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, with a heap of Pepperoni, Sausage and Beef.

The Stinger! 🐝

$25.00

Our pleasantly spicy pie. Pepperoni, Marinara, and Mozzarella, Loaded with Jalapeño, Banana Pepper, Red Pepper Flakes, Garlic, and Sesame Seed. Finished with a Hot Honey drizzle. Add Habanero Dust for an extra spicy kick!

Kids

Tried and true kid-friendly options.
Kid's Corn Dog

Kid’s Corn Dog

$7.50Out of stock

All-Meat, Jumbo Corn Dog. Served with a side of Ranch

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7100 E Traverse Hwy, Traverse City, MI 49686

Directions

Gallery
Jacob's Farm image
Jacob's Farm image

