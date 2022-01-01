Chicken Meets Rice

Mary’s Non-GMO Free-Range chicken thighs marinated in a flavorful thai-inspired marinade. This chicken is called “Gai Yang” on the streets of Thailand.

Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Great on its own, but also pairs well with Sweet Chili and Singapore Chili Sauce.

