Chicken Meets Rice

We've reimagined Chicken Rice, Southeast Asia's most popular street food, bringing together all the regional variations in a fun build-your-own dining experience!

*NEW* Grilled Chicken Box (GF)$13.99
Mary’s Non-GMO Free-Range chicken thighs marinated in a flavorful thai-inspired marinade. This chicken is called “Gai Yang” on the streets of Thailand.
Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Great on its own, but also pairs well with Sweet Chili and Singapore Chili Sauce.
Salad Greens (GF) (Veg.)$2.49
Combination of vibrant green and red petite whole-leaf lettuces.
Pickled Carrot (GF) (Veg.)$2.49
Crunchy, slightly sweet and tangy pickled carrots.
Soya Wings (5pc) (GF)$7.99
Mary’s Non-GMO Free-Range chicken wings that are lightly-fried and tossed in our homemade soya glaze.
Hainan Wings (5pc) (GF)$6.99
Mary’s Non-GMO Free-Range chicken wings that are slow-poached (gently simmered) with ginger and scallions.
Broth$1.99
Warm your belly and cleanse your palette with your choice of chicken broth or veggie broth.
Brown Rice (GF) (Veg.)$2.49
Ginger-garlic infused jasmine brown rice.
Fried Chicken Skin$4.99
Lightly salted crispy fried chicken skin.
Chicken Rice (GF)$2.49
Jasmine rice steamed with Hainanese chicken stock.
10445 S De Anza Blvd Ste 101

Cupertino CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
