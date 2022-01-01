Go
Toast

CHILI

【有美皆備 無麗弗臻】
【IN THE MOOD FOR FOOD】

13 East 37th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

(L)Fried Rice with Tea Smoke Duck$12.00
GF 樟茶鸭丝炒饭
(L)Three Pepper Chicken$13.00
🌶🌶 三椒煸鸡
(L)Ma Po Tofu$12.00
🌶 V 麻婆豆腐
(L)Kung Pao Chicken$13.00
🌶 宫保鸡丁
See full menu

Location

13 East 37th Street

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ace's Perfect Pizza

No reviews yet

Neighborhood Detroit Style Pizza Restaurant!

Sophie's Cuban

No reviews yet

NYC's favorite Cuban Cuisine for over 24 years!

Sweetbriar

No reviews yet

“Cozy” and “comforting” best describe the scene and the cooking here, from chef Bryce Shuman (Betony, Eleven Madison Park). You’ll definitely want to linger in the front lounge, where the in-house band plays during weekend brunches. Further inside, you’ll relish sipping on French 75s at the bar, and feasting on sticky, sweet, and smoky black pepper maple duroc ribs paired with buttery, fluffy cornbread.

Laduree - Columbus Circle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston