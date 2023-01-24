10 - Isla Midtown imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Isla & Co. Midtown Isla & Co. Midtown

review star

No reviews yet

25 W 38th St, New York, NY

New York, NY 10018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Brunch

YOGURT

$13.00
Smashed Avocado Toast

Smashed Avocado Toast

$15.00

apples, pickled grapes granola, honey, basil

Sambal Scramble

Sambal Scramble

$18.00

buttery scrambled eggs, green harissa, sambal emulsion, grated parmesan on sourdough

Breakfast Roll

Breakfast Roll

$15.00

double smoked bacon, hash brown, fried egg, murrays white cheddar, aoli

Isla Benedict

Mushroom Toast

Mushroom Toast

$18.00
Brioche French Toast

Brioche French Toast

$17.00

w/ mascarpone whipped cream & seasonal berry compote

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

blistered brussel sprouts, chili sauce, and herbs

Butter Lettuce Salad

Butter Lettuce Salad

$15.00

avocado, shaved beets, roasted beets, candied walnuts, feta, herbs, lemon balsamic vinaigrette

GARLIC CAESAR

$15.00

gem lettuce, brioche croutons, parmesan

QUINOA BOWL

$18.00

zucchini, corn, tomato, broccoli, avocado, citrus vinaigrette

Isla & Co. Burger

Isla & Co. Burger

$19.00

Grass fed beef, cheddar, butter lettuce, grilled onion, pickles, ketchup w/fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00
Spicy Shrimp Rigatoni

Spicy Shrimp Rigatoni

$23.00
FISH & CHIPS (Deep Copy)

FISH & CHIPS (Deep Copy)

$26.00

w/yuzu kosho tartar sauce

AFFOGATO

$12.00

Halloumi

$14.00

Toast

$3.00

GF Toast

$3.00

Poached Egg (1)

$3.00

Fried Egg (1)

$3.00

Avocado

$4.00

Feta

$4.00

Scrambled Eggs

$6.00

French Fries

$8.00

Bacon (4 pieces)

$7.00

Smoked Salmon

$8.00

Bacon (2 pieces)

$3.00

Sambul Sauce

Add hollandaise

$1.00

Dinner

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

blistered brussel sprouts, chili sauce, and herbs

Halloumi

Halloumi

$14.00

w/ almond romesco, honey, spanish dukkah

Pork Sausage Rolls

Pork Sausage Rolls

$16.00

with sweet chili sauce

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$21.00

cannellini beans, nduja, charred cucumber vinaigrette, chervil

Butter Lettuce Salad

Butter Lettuce Salad

$16.00

with avocado, beets, roasted beets, candied walnuts, feta, herbs, lemon balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$15.00

gem lettuce, brioche croutons, parmesan

Beet Salad

$18.00

Oysters

$20.00

Wings!!

Isla & Co. Burger

Isla & Co. Burger

$19.00

Grass fed beef, cheddar, butter lettuce, grilled onion, pickles, ketchup w/fries or a salad

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$26.00

yuzu koshō tartar sauce

Spicy Shrimp Rigatoni

Spicy Shrimp Rigatoni

$23.00

Thai Curry

$22.00

Roasted Half Chicken

$27.00

Ajo blanco sauce, roasted delicata, fennel, pickled grapes & herbs

Braised Lamb Shoulder

$28.00

Swiss chard, crispy fingerlings, labneh, zhoug

Chix Sandy

$17.00
Fries

Fries

$8.00

w/ aioli

Side Salad

$8.00

Black Garlic Aioli

Ketchup

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Rice

$6.00

Side Shrimp

$7.00

STICKY DATE

$13.00

AFFOGATO

$12.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

Thank You

$0.01

Pastries

Croissant

$3.25

Almond Croissant

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

Chili Cheese Palmier

$4.00

Cheese Danish

$3.00

Misc Pastry

$3.50

Juices & Smoothies

Orange Juice

$6.00

lemonade

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Saratoga

$8.00

Saratoga Small

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Evian Still

$6.00

Evian Sparkling

$6.00

Milk

$4.00

Coffee

Batch Coffee

Batch Coffee

$3.00+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.50
Flat White

Flat White

$4.25
Cappucino

Cappucino

$4.25
Latte

Latte

$4.75
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.75
Cortado

Cortado

$4.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00
Nutella Mocha

Nutella Mocha

$5.50

Aussie Iced

$7.00
Espresso

Espresso

$3.25
Americano

Americano

$3.25

Mocha

$5.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00Out of stock

$20 coffee card

$20.00

$30 coffee card

$30.00

Tea & Wellness

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Turmeric Latte

$5.00

English Breakfast Tea

$3.50

Earl Grey

$3.50

Lemongrass

$3.50

Chamomile Tea

$3.50

Peppermint Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea (black)

$3.50

Iced Tea (berry)

$3.50

Green Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Beer / Cider

Barrier Juice Bomb IPA

$8.00

Narragansett

$8.00

5 Boroughs IPA

$10.00

Aval Cider

$8.00

Kolsch

$8.00

Wine

Vin De Kav

$14.00

GL “Vin de Kav” Gamay

$23.00

GL Gaspard

$7.00

GL Celler 9 + Negre 2N

$16.00

GL Coujan La Pinot Noir

$7.00

GL Beauchene

$15.00

Btl Gaspard

$48.00

BTL Celler 9 + Negre N 2

$64.00

BTL Coujan La Pinot Noir

$56.00

BTL Beauchene

$60.00

GL Ben Haines White

$15.00

GL Isabelle Estate Sav Blanc

$15.00

BTL Isabelle Estate

$64.00

BTL Ben Haines White Blend

$60.00

GL Ovum, Big Salt

$12.00

GL Gabrielskloof

$7.00

GL Marc Pesnot, La Boheme

$7.00

GL Montagne

$24.00

gl Vandal Gonzo Sav Blanc

$16.00

gl Brand Riesling

$12.00

gl La Patience Vin Blanc

$10.00

BTL Ovum, Big Salt

$48.00

BTL Gabrielskloof

$64.00

BTL Marc Pesnot, La Boheme

$56.00

Bargemone

$12.00

La Patience, Nemausa

$12.00

La Patience

$12.00

BTL Bargemone Rose

$60.00

La Patience Btl

$48.00

Kiki & Juan

$16.00

Bucca Nera

$14.00

Kiki & Juan BTL

$64.00

gl Buccia Nera Orange

$14.00

GL Skins

$7.00

BTL Buccia Nera Orange

$70.00

Skins

$56.00

GL Indigenous Prosecco

$7.00

3B Rosé

$12.00

gl Stellina Prosecco

$10.00

GL Filipa Pato 3B Rose

$7.00

BTL Filipa Pato Rose

$60.00

BTL Indigenous Prosecco

$40.00

gl Clos Siguier

$10.00+

gl Christina Zweigelt

$10.00+

gl Domaine de Fa Fleurie

$10.00+

gl Hunky Dory Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

gl Flo Wines 'Rätselhaft' Riesling

$10.00+

gl Hanzell Vineyards "Sebella" Chardonnay

$10.00+

gl Nikolaihof "Zwicki" Grüner Veltliner

$10.00+

gl Ashbrook estates

$10.00+

gl La Patience Coteaux “Pont du Gard” Grenache

$10.00+

gl Jumping Juice 'Sunset'

$10.00+

gl Azimut Penedes

$10.00+

gl Zeit Orange Gruner

$10.00+

Liquor

Drakes Vodka

$10.00

ketel one

$16.00

belvedere

$16.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

titos

$12.00

fords

$11.00

hendricks

$16.00

Monkey 47

$18.00

Tanquerey

$12.00

botanist

$16.00

four pillars

$12.00

four pillars bloody shiraz

$14.00

plymouth

$18.00

Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

Spring Old Tom

$14.00

Don Q Crystal

$10.00

Plantation Pineapple

$12.00

smith & cross

$12.00

santa teresa 1796

$16.00

Plantation Dark Rum

$12.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$15.00

Diplomatico Planas

$12.00

Goslings Dark

$12.00

Don Q Spiced

$14.00

Don Q Gran Reserva

$16.00

Flor De Cana 18

$19.00

Flor De Cana 4

$12.00

Cruz Blackstrap

$13.00

Sailor Jerry Rum

$12.00

400 Conejos

$14.00

banhez espadin

$10.00

casamigos blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Espolon Anejo

$16.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

espolon reposado

$12.00

fortaleza blanco

$14.00

illegal joven

$14.00

Mezcal Vago Elote

$17.00

Montelobos

$13.00

Pueblo Viejo Blanco

$10.00

Rey Campero Cuise

$16.00

Rey Campero Tobala

$20.00

Milagro Blanco

$12.00

Milagro Reposado

$14.00

Milagro Anejo

$16.00

Hiatus Blanco

$15.00

Hiatus Anejo

$17.00

Casa Dragones

$25.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Añejo

$20.00

italicus

$10.00

lazzaroni amaretto

$10.00

st germain

$10.00

ancho reyes

$10.00

ancho reyes verde

$10.00

green chartreuse

$10.00

yellow chartreuse

$10.00

benedictine

$10.00

cointreau

$10.00

grand marnier

$10.00

drambuie

$10.00

lillet blanc

$10.00

Branca Menta

$10.00

montenegro

$10.00

fernet branca

$10.00

amaro nonino

$10.00

salers aperitif

$10.00

aperol

$10.00

campari

$10.00

cynar originale

$10.00

pimm's

$10.00

st george absinthe

$10.00

cherry heering

$10.00

Amaro Montenegro

$12.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$28.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$20.00

Courvosier XO

$75.00

Louis XIII

$275.00

Darroze Armagnac

$25.00

Kelt VSOP

$22.00

Aberlour 12

$25.00

Balvenie 12

$25.00

Chivas Regal 18

$25.00

Dalmore 18

$115.00

Dewar's 15

$16.00

Dewar's White Label

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12

$25.00

Glenfiddich 18

$55.00

Glenlivet 12

$28.00

Johnny Walker Black

$15.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$99.00

Port Charlotte

$28.00

Rip Van Winkle 12yr

$80.00

Rip Van Winkle 10yr

$100.00

Black Maple Bourbon

$22.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Willet

$28.00

Woodford Reserve

$18.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$22.00

Jack Daniel's No7

$12.00

Gentleman Jack

$16.00

Rowan's Creek

$17.00

Wild Turkey Bourbon

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Michters Rye

$15.00

Ragtime Rye

$15.00

Hillock Double Cask

$17.00

Knob Creek Rye

$16.00

Wild Turkey Rye

$12.00

Iwai Tradition

$14.00

Suntory Toki

$16.00

Powers

$12.00

Cocktails

Mimosa

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Wizard of Aus

$14.00

King’s Cup

$14.00

Sangria

$12.00

Open - Bartenders Choice

$8.00

Sandia Lemonade (Frozen)

$12.00

Sunriise To Sunset

$14.00

Love Letter To Fall

$14.00

Mocktails

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Open - Bartenders Choice

$8.00

Happy Hour

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Negroni

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Red

$10.00

White

$10.00

Rose

$10.00

Narragansett

$5.00

Martini & 6 Oysters

$16.00

Spritz

$10.00

Oyster Special

Oyster Special 1 Dozen

Oyster Special 1 Dozen

$12.00

served with whipped maple butter

Espresso Martini (OS)

Espresso Martini (OS)

buttery scrambled eggs, green harissa, sambal emulsion, grated parmesan on sourdough

Wizard Of Aus (OS)

Wizard Of Aus (OS)

double smoked bacon, fried egg, murray’s white cheddar cheese, arugula, aioli served with sweet potato fries

Kings Cup (OS)

Kings Cup (OS)

Mimosa (OS)

zucchini, corn, tomato, broccoli, avocado, citrus vinaigrette

Bloody Mary (OS)

Basil Gimlet (OS)

Cheeky Negroni (OS)

Aperol Spritz (OS)

Isla OF (OS)

House White Wine (OS)

House Red Wine (OS)

House Beer (OS)

$12 Cocktail

$12.00

$0 Batch Coffee

$0.00+

$0 Iced Coffee

$0 Flat White

$0 Cappucino

$0 Latte

$0 Macchiato

$0 Cortado

$0 Hot Chocolate

$0 Nutella Mocha

$0 Aussie Iced

$0 Espresso

$0 Americano

$0 Mocha

$0 Nitro Cold Brew

$0 Chai Latte

$0 Matcha Latte

$0 Golden Tumeric

$0 English Breakfast Tea

$0 Earl Grey

$0 Lemongrass

$0 Chamomile Tea

$0 Peppermint Tea

$0 Iced Tea (black)

$0 Iced Tea (berry)

$0 Green Tea

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

25 W 38th St, New York, NY, New York, NY 10018

Directions

Gallery
10 - Isla Midtown image

Similar restaurants in your area

the restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
506 9th Ave New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Miznon - Hudson Yards
orange starNo Reviews
20 Hudson Yards RU 401B New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
366 West 46 Street - NY, Hell's Kitchen [13]
orange starNo Reviews
366 West 46 Street New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine - 371 W. 46th Street
orange starNo Reviews
371 west 46st New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Tir Na Nog, Penn Station
orange starNo Reviews
254 W 31st Street New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
Dutch Fred's - 307 W47th street
orange starNo Reviews
307 W47th street NY, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston