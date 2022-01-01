Chill Tea and Coffee

Go
Every cup is hand-crafted and freshly brewed upon order.
We also have our premium loose leaf teas to enjoy. You'll also want to try our Chill Teas which is our fruity iced teas crafted to quench your thirst.
We have a variety of Specialty Drinks to satisfy every craving. From our super popular Hella Dirty Chai to our Mexican Mocha and High 5.
Last but not least, our delicious fresh baked pastries make the perfect pairing!
We stay true to our Mission which is to provide a place for our community to enjoy, relax and create. You will always be greeted with a smile. When you visit you will feel the passion of our love for coffee, tea and pastries!

Popular Items

Spinach and Cheese Croissant$6.25
Frank’s Peach Tea$5.00
Chill Taro$5.75
Taro Creamy and Sweet Tea
Guava Chiller$5.75
(All Chillers are Caffeine Free)
Passion Twist$5.75
Herbal Fruity Passionfruit Tea with a Lemonade Twist
POG Chiller$5.75
Passionfruit, Orange, Guava
(All Chillers are Caffeine Free)
Chill Mangonada$6.50
Bes-Tea$4.75
Fruity Chill Tea (choose flavor)$5.00
Shaken Teas using a sweetened Fruit Puree
Berry Berry Good$5.75
Herbal Fruity Hibiscus Tea with Coconut
Location

101 H St #1

Antioch CA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
