Go
Toast

CHOP N FRESH - Birmingham

Scratch Kitchen. Locally Sourced. Fresh.

291 Rele St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mexican Elote Bowl
warm quinoa, arugula, spring mix, roasted corn, roasted peppers, local goat cheese, spicy sunflower seeds, cilantro, tomatoes, shredded cabbage, lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette
Fish + Chips Bowl
warm quinoa, spring mix, arugula, shredded cabbage, roasted salmon, roasted asparagus, roasted corn, cilantro, tortilla chips, lemon, lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette
Asian Shrimp Bowl
wild rice, spring mix, arugula, citrus marinated shrimp, carrots, bean sprouts, spicy broccoli, spicy sunflower seeds, nori furikake, miso sesame ginger vinaigrette
Custom Salad
CHOOSE ANY BASE + FOUR TOPPINGS
Southwestern
chopped romaine, spring mix, roasted corn, cilantro, roasted chicken, tomatoes, spicy sunflower seeds, white cheddar, tortilla strips, chipotle honey vinaigrette
Sweet Bowl Alabama
wild rice, shredded kale, roasted sweet potatoes, apples, almonds, local goat cheese, roasted chicken, balsamic vinaigrette
Honey Mustard & Chill
spring mix, chopped romaine, roasted chicken, craisins, tomatoes, avocado, red onions, carrots, toasted almonds, honey mustard lemon vinaigrette
Kale Caesar
shredded kale, chopped romaine, tomatoes, shredded parmesan, roasted chicken, parmesan crisps, fresh lime squeeze, caesar dressing
Falafel N Love
shredded kale, chopped romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, pita chips*, red onion, housemade hummus, baked falafel, cucumber tahini yogurt
Wholey Moley
spring mix, tomatoes, red onion, tortilla chips, avocado, roasted chicken, fresh lime squeeze, lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette
See full menu

Location

291 Rele St

Mountain Brook AL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

CHOP N FRESH

No reviews yet

Scratch Kitchen. Locally Sourced. Fresh.

Post Office Pies - Mountain Brook

No reviews yet

Homemade hand tossed dough, Fresh ingredients all locally sourced, local beer wine and liquor. Come in and Join us!

Civitas - Mountain Brook

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Carrigan's Public House

No reviews yet

Food. Cocktails. Beer.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston