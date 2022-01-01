Go
Chopt Creative Salad Co. image

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

Open today 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

6363 Reviews

$$

1271 E Putnam Ave

Riverside, CT 06878

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

1271 E Putnam Ave, Riverside CT 06878

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Little Pub

No reviews yet

Great Food, Generous Drinks, And A Lively Pub Atmosphere You'll Feel Right At Home In.
Great Food, Generous Drinks, And A Lively Pub Atmosphere You'll Feel Right At Home In.
Winner: Best Lunch 2021 Connecticut Magazine Awards
When you walk into Little Pub, get ready for some great food, generous drinks, and an amazingly fun atmosphere. We keep things simple when it comes to having a good time. So join us for a mouthwatering taco or a plate of Fish N Chips, or our award winning Surfside Weekend Brunch.. We’re here to make you feel like family from the moment that you step through our doors, so stop on by and make yourself at home.
Winner: Best Lunch 2021 Connecticut Magazine Awards

Aux Delices

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

St Lawrence Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gofer Ice Cream Cos Cob

No reviews yet

Gofer Ice Cream has been serving up smiles since 2003. We hope you enjoy our premium product and return often. Remember It’s Always a Good Day to… Gofer Ice Cream!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

orange star4.6 • 6363 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston