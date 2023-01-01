Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Riverside restaurants you'll love

Go
Riverside restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Riverside

Must-try Riverside restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Aux Delices - Riverside

1075 East Putnam Ave, Riverside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1700 Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
Bacon, Arugula, Tomato, Spicy Mayo, Fried Egg, Banana Peppers on Multigrain Portuguese.
Mini Roast Turkey & Cheddar Baguette$5.99
Roast Turkey, honey mustard, cheddar cheese on mini baguette
Mini Ham & Cheddar Baguette$5.99
Bistro ham, cheddar cheese and butter on mini baguette.
More about Aux Delices - Riverside
Main pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Greenwich

1271 E Putnam Ave, Riverside

Avg 4.6 (6363 reviews)
More about Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Greenwich
Banner pic

 

DiMare Pastry Shop- Greenwich - 1243 E Putnam rd

1243 E Putnam rd, Riverside

No reviews yet
More about DiMare Pastry Shop- Greenwich - 1243 E Putnam rd
Map

More near Riverside to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2304 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (972 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1772 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (206 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (364 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston