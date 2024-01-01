Go
A map showing the location of Churchville Inn - 1500 Bustleton PikeView gallery

Churchville Inn - 1500 Bustleton Pike

Open today 8:00 AM - 4:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1500 Bustleton Pike

Holland, PA 18966

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1500 Bustleton Pike, Holland PA 18966

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Manny's Restaurant and Delicatessen
orange starNo Reviews
102 Buck Road Holland, PA 18966
View restaurantnext
Berardi Bros. Southampton - 772 Second Street Pike
orange starNo Reviews
772 Second Street Pike Southampton, PA 18966
View restaurantnext
Steam Pub
orange starNo Reviews
606 2nd street Pike southampton, PA 18966
View restaurantnext
The Place Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1045 Bustleton Pike Feasterville-Trevose, PA 19053
View restaurantnext
Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
orange star4.3 • 1,079
400 2nd Street Pike Southampton, PA 18966
View restaurantnext
Jake's Eatery - Richboro
orange starNo Reviews
869 Bustleton Pike Richboro, PA 18954
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Holland

The Iron Oven - 1134 Street Road
orange star4.4 • 2,635
1134 Street Road Southampton, PA 18966
View restaurantnext
Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
orange star4.3 • 1,079
400 2nd Street Pike Southampton, PA 18966
View restaurantnext
Lee's Hoagie House - Southampton
orange star4.1 • 112
26 2nd Street Pike Southampton, PA 18966
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Holland

Warminster

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Langhorne

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Horsham

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Warrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Jenkintown

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Glenside

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Churchville Inn - 1500 Bustleton Pike

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston