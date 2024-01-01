Churchville Inn - 1500 Bustleton Pike
Open today 8:00 AM - 4:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
1500 Bustleton Pike, Holland PA 18966
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Berardi Bros. Southampton - 772 Second Street Pike
No Reviews
772 Second Street Pike Southampton, PA 18966
View restaurant
Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
4.3 • 1,079
400 2nd Street Pike Southampton, PA 18966
View restaurant