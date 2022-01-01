Go
Lee's Hoagie House

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • HOAGIES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

26 2nd Street Pike • $

Avg 4.1 (112 reviews)

Popular Items

1/2 TURKEY BREAST$9.75
1/2 ITALIAN$8.75
Pepper Ham, Genoa Salami, Capocollo, Cooke Salami
1/2 CHEESE STEAK$9.90
1/2 TUNAFISH$9.20
ONION RINGS$5.50
FRENCH FRIES$3.95
1/2 ITALIAN CHELTENHAM$10.00
A Lee's Special PLUS Ham, Capocollo & Provolone
1/2 CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK$9.90
MOZZARELLA STICKS$5.50
CHEESE FRIES$4.95
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Southampton PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
