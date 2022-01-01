Go
Cilantro Specailty Foods

SANDWICHES

85 Whitfield St • $

Avg 3.9 (67 reviews)

Popular Items

Deep River Chips$1.55
Mesquite BBQ, Sweet Maui Onion, Jalapeno, Sour Cream & Onion, Reduced Fat, Original, Salt & Vinegar, Cracked Pepper.
Please choose your flavor and let us know is the "special instruction".
Everything Bagel$1.00
Cold Brew 24 oz$3.75
Our house blend of Whitfield Blend and Sumatra French, cold brewed to perfection!
Cheddar Bagel$1.00
#13 Chicken Cutlet$9.89
with Fresh Mozz, Tomato, & Herb-mayo.
16oz Hot Soup BEST TOMATO$5.99
**no substitutions on specials please!**
Plain Bagel$1.00
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel$1.00
Yoga Cookie$2.59
Vegan! Contains Oats, Coconut, Craisins, Chocolate Chips, Walnuts, Pepitas, Flax Seeds, Soy Milk, Brown Sugar, & Spices.
Double Caffe Latte$3.75
Double shot of espresso topped with steamed milk.
Location

85 Whitfield St

Guilford CT

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:10 pm
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:10 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:10 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:10 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:10 pm
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:10 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:10 pm
