Shoreline Diner

review star

No reviews yet

345 Boston post road

Guilford, CT 06473

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hand Cut Fries
Buttermilk Pancakes
Side Bacon

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.25

Organic, locally roasted

Tea

$3.00

Lipton

Herbal Tea

$5.00

Harney & Sons

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

valrhona cocoa, steamed milk, fresh whipped cream

Soda

$3.25

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened

Hand Pressed Lemonade

$4.45

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Organic, handpressed lemonade & unsweetened iced tea

Sm Milk

$2.95

LG Milk

$3.95

SM Chocolate Milk

$4.45

Belgian chocolate ganache

LG Chocolate Milk

$5.45

Belgian chocolate ganache

SM Almond Milk

$2.95

LG Almond Milk

$3.95

SM Soy Milk

$2.95

LG Soy Milk

$3.95

Espresso

$3.95

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.95

with organic milk

Latte

$5.95

with organic milk

Doppio

$6.50

Double Espresso

Fiji

$3.00

500 mL

Evian

$3.75

750 mL

San Pelligrino

$3.50

500 mL

Fountain Drinks

Milkshake

$7.95

Oreo Shake

$8.95

Root Beer Float

$6.50

Ice Cream Soda

$6.50

ice cream, milk, syrup, seltzer

Egg Cream

$4.95

milk, house made syrup, & seltzer

Bourbon Caramel Shake

$11.50

vanilla ice cream, caramel & jim beam

Kahlua Mocha Shake

$11.50

van gogh vodka, kahlua, chocolate

Champagne

Korbel

Korbel

$9.00

187ml

Laurent-Perrier

Laurent-Perrier

$17.00

brut 187ml

Mionetto Prosecco

$10.00

Prosecco 187ml

Moet Brut Imperial

Moet Brut Imperial

$19.00

187ml

Moet Brut Rose

Moet Brut Rose

$21.00

187ml

Nicolas Feuillate

Nicolas Feuillate

$18.00

Brut Reserve 187ml

Nicolas Feuillate Rose

Nicolas Feuillate Rose

$19.00

187ml

Pommery

Pommery

$18.00

blue pop, extra dry 187ml

Alfred Gratien

Alfred Gratien

$34.00

Brut 375ml

Besserat de Bellefon

Besserat de Bellefon

$35.00

Brut rose 375ml

Billecart-Salmon Reserve

Billecart-Salmon Reserve

$67.00

Brut Reserve 375ml

Billecart-Salmon Rose

Billecart-Salmon Rose

$78.00

Brut Rose 375ml

Bollinger

Bollinger

$55.00

Special Cuvee Brut 375ml

Krug Grand Cuvee

Krug Grand Cuvee

$110.00

Brut 375ml

Krug Rose

Krug Rose

$140.00

375ml

Moet & Chandon

Moet & Chandon

$35.00

Brut imperial 375ml

Pommery Brut Royal

Pommery Brut Royal

$32.00

375ml

Roger Pol

Roger Pol

$46.00

Brut Reserve 375ml

Ruinart

Ruinart

$65.00

Brut Rose 375ml

Veuve Clicquot

Veuve Clicquot

$42.00

White label demi-sec 375ml

Wine

Chalk Hill Chardonnay

Chalk Hill Chardonnay

$20.00

Sonoma 2017, 375ml

Grgich Hills Chardonnay

Grgich Hills Chardonnay

$26.00

Napa 2018, 375ml

White Haven Sauvignon Blanc

White Haven Sauvignon Blanc

$17.00

Marlborough, NZ 2019, 375 ml

Willm Reserve Pinot Gris

Willm Reserve Pinot Gris

$16.00

Alsace, FR 2018, 375 ml

Terre del Barolo

Terre del Barolo

$19.00

2017 Sonoma-Alexander Valley, 375 ml

Roth Cabernet Sauvignon

Roth Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

2017 Sonoma-Alexander Valley, 375 ml

J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon

J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon

$23.00

2017 Hilltop Pasa Robles, 375 ml

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$75.00

Napa 2019, 375 ml

Adelsheim Pinot Noir

Adelsheim Pinot Noir

$20.00

2016 Breaking Ground, OR, 375 ml

St. Innocent Pinot Noir

St. Innocent Pinot Noir

$26.00

2015, Oregon, 375 ml

Amalaya Malbec

Amalaya Malbec

$15.00

2019 Salta, Argentina, 375 ml

Badia Coltibuono Chianti

Badia Coltibuono Chianti

$14.00

2016 Tuscany, Italy, 375 ml

Bodegas Muga Rioja

Bodegas Muga Rioja

$19.00

2015 Rioja Alta, Spain l, 375 ml

Chateau Larose-Trintauson Bordeaux

Chateau Larose-Trintauson Bordeaux

$21.00

2016 Haut Medoc, 375 ml

Clos Des Menuts Bordeaux

Clos Des Menuts Bordeaux

$24.00

2016 St Emilion, 375 ml

Chateau Minuty Rose

Chateau Minuty Rose

$19.00

Cotes de Provence 2020, 375 ml

Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00
Brooklyn Lager

Brooklyn Lager

$6.00

Happy Amber Lager

Coffee Stout

$6.00

Thimble Island

Corona

$6.00
Fat Tire

Fat Tire

$6.00

Amber Ale

Guinness

Guinness

$6.00
Innis & Gunn

Innis & Gunn

$6.00

Bourbon Barrel Scotch Ale

Lagunitas IPA

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00
Magic Hat #9

Magic Hat #9

$6.00

Pale ale

Miller 64

Miller 64

$6.00

Extra light beer

Modelo

Modelo

$6.00
Naughty Nurse

Naughty Nurse

$6.00

Amber Ale

Peroni

Peroni

$6.00

Sam Adams

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Thimble Island IPA

$6.00

Cocktails

Espresso Martini

$11.00

bourbon vanilla, kahlua, van gogh vodka

Mimosa

Mimosa

organic, hand pressed OJ

Kir Royale

$20.00

chambord, moet

Apple Cider Mimosa

Hibiscus

champagne & cranberry juice

Bloody Mary

$10.00

organic ginger & horseradish, cold pressed tomatoes, queen olives, Ketel One

Paloma

$10.00

fresh grapefruit & lime, candied grapefruit, mezcal

Gin & Tonic

$10.00

juniper, lemon, lime, Hendrick's

Screwdriver

$10.00

Hand pressed OJ, Van Gogh Vodka

Greyhound

$10.00

Hand pressed grapefruit juice, Ketel One

Cosmo

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

L.I. Iced Tea

$12.00

Nutty Irishman

$10.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.99

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Van Gogh

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Goose Orange

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Hendrick's

$9.00

Jose Cuervo

$9.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$7.00

2 Ginger's Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Capt Morgan

$8.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Dewars

$8.00

Johnnie W Black

$8.00

Johnnie W Red

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Chambord

$7.00

Malibu

$9.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Juice

Sm Organic OJ

$6.00

Organic, hand pressed Juice (contains pulp)

Lg Organic OJ

$8.00

Organic, hand pressed Juice (contains pulp)

Sm Organic Grapefruit

$6.00

Organic, hand pressed Juice (contains pulp)

Lg Organic Grapefruit

$8.00

Organic, hand pressed Juice (contains pulp)

Sm Apple

$3.25

Lg Apple

$4.25

Sm Cranberry

$3.25

Lg Cranberry

$4.25

Sm Pineapple

$3.25

Lg Pineapple

$4.25

Apple Cider

$4.95

Organic, Pasture Raised Eggs

Served with toast & choice of side. Below items available Gluten Free

1 Organic Egg

$7.99

(GF) Served with toast & choice of side

2 Organic Eggs

$8.99

(GF) Served with toast & choice of side

Organic Egg Whites

$10.99

(GF) Served with toast & choice of side

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$18.98

house-made hash with potatoes, onion, garlic & thyme

Organic Squash Hash & Eggs

$18.98

house-made hash with butternut squash, potatoes, peppers, onions, garlic & sage

Organic Southwest Hash & Eggs

$18.98

house-made hash with black beans, peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos & cilantro

Filet & Eggs

$33.99

6 oz prime angus filet mignon

Eggs Benedict

on our house-made english muffin, with hollandaise. Served with a choice of side

Classic Benedict

$16.25

(GF/D/E) poached eggs & Compart Farms canadian bacon on our house-made english muffin, with hollandaise

Crabcake Benedict

$28.99

(GF/D/E/F/S) poached eggs, grilled lump crabcakes, asparagus & old bay hollandaise on our house-made english muffin

California Benedict

$17.25

(GF/D/E) poached eggs, tomato & avocado on our house-made english muffin, with hollandaise

Irish Benedict

$19.99

(GF/D/E) poeched eggs & corned beef hash on our house-made english muffin, with hollandaise

Salmon Benedict

$26.99

(GF/D/E/F) poached eggs, smoked Scottish salmon, capers & red onion on our house-made english muffin, with hollandaise

Americana Benedict

$16.25

(GF/D/E) poached eggs & bacon on our house-made english muffin, with hollandaise

Organic Omelettes

3 egg omelettes served with toast & choice of side. All omelettes available Gluten Free

Primavera Omelette

$15.95

(GF) organic asparagus, mushrooms, broccoli, leeks, red peppers, zucchini & garlic folded inside (veggies are already mixed & cannot be removed)

Pico Omelette

$16.50

(GF/D) pico de gallo & cheddar, topped with fresh guacamole

Tuscan Omelette

$16.95

(GF/D) sundried tomatoes, spinach, sausage & goat cheese

Avocado Omelette

$16.75

(GF/D) red onion, peppers, tomato & cheddar

Western Omelette

$14.50

(GF) ham, peppers & onions

Veggie Omelette

$16.75

(GF) mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, peppers & onion

Shoreline Omelette

$17.25

(GF/D) ham, bacon, sausage, peppers, onions & cheddar

Build an Omelette

$9.95

(GF)

Breakfast Sandwiches

Fried Egg

$4.25

(GF) Build your own sandwich

Breakfast Wrap

$10.99

(D/E/S) scrambled eggs, gruyere, mozzarella, cheddar, guacamole & salsa

Truffle Hero

$13.99

(GF/D/E) scrambled eggs, ham, gruyere, baby kale, tomato, avocado, truffle oil ciabatta

Garden Hero

$14.50

(GF/D/E/N) raw spinach, organic eggs, roasted veggies, goat cheese, pistachio pesto, pickled red onion

Short Rib & Organic Egg

$14.99

(GF/D/E) sauce espagnole, crispy shallot, pico de gallo, brioche

From the Griddle

dusted with powdered sugar

Buttermilk Pancakes

(D/E)

French Toast

(GF/D/E) our thick cut bread soaked in vanilla cinnamon custard

Waffle

$12.50

(D/E) with fresh strawberries & blueberries

Waffle with Fruit

$18.45

(D/E) with fresh strawberries & blueberries

Waffle with Ice Cream & Caramel

$18.99

(D/E) with vanilla ice cream & warm caramel sauce

Buckwheat Waffle

$18.99

(D/N) mixed berries, candied walnuts, strawberry foam

Maya's Breakfast

$16.50

(GF/D/E) french toast with vanilla cream & strawberries

Caramel Apple French Toast

$15.99

(GF/D/E) with whipped cream & cinnamon

Nutella French Toast

$16.75

(GF/D/E/N/S) with bananas & whipped cream

French Toast Foster

$17.50

(GF/D/E) rum caramelized banana

1 Egg on side

$1.00

2 Eggs on side

$2.00

3 Eggs on side

$3.00

Side Egg Whites

$4.00

Vegan Breakfast

PLEASE NOTE* Our Gluten Free bread is NOT Vegan

Berries & Cream French Toast

$17.50

(GF/N/S) strawberries, blueberries & vanilla cashew cream

Butternut Squash Hash & Tofu

$19.99

(GF/S) Potatoes, peppers, onions, garlic, sage

Southwestern Hash & Tofu

$19.99

(GF/S) black beans, peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos & cilantro

Veggie Wrap

$13.50

(S) black bean hash, homefries, mushrooms, guac, salsa, spinach, chipotle sauce, crunchies

Buckwheat Pancakes

(GF)

Vegan Burrito

$12.50

(S) crispy organic tofu, "bacon", avocado & tomato. Served with a side of salsa

Breakfast Side Orders

Side Bacon

$4.75

(GF)

Side Sausage

$4.75

(GF)

Side Ham

$4.75

(GF)

Side Canadian Bacon

$4.70

(GF)

Side Vegan Bacon

$5.00

(S)

Side Hash

$9.99

(GF)

Homefries

$6.00

(GF)

Grits

$5.95

(GF/D)

English Muffin

$3.95

with butter

NY Style Bagel

$3.75

Bagel w/ Salmon

$15.99

with smoked Scottish salmon. (If ordered gluten free, toast will be substituted for bagel)

Bagel Deluxe

$19.99

(D/F) smoked Scottish salmon, cream cheese, capers, lettuce, tomato & red onion. (if ordered Gluten Free, toast will be substituted for bagel)

Toast

$3.50

with butter

SD GF Toast

$5.00

with butter

Organic Fruit Salad

$5.95

Organic Berries

$5.95

Organic blueberries & strawberries

Sliced Banana

$3.95
House Greek Yogurt Parfait

House Greek Yogurt Parfait

$10.95

(GF/D/N) local honey, walnuts, organic berries

Side Cream Cheese

$2.00

Pure Maple Syrup

$2.50

Side Avocado

$3.50

Side Smoked Salmon

$12.00

Side Hollandaise

$3.00

Organic Strawberry Jam

$1.50

Organic Grapefruit Marmalade

$1.50Out of stock

Specials

Turkey Dinner

$18.50Out of stock

(D) Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli & cranberry sauce

Signatures

Patty Melt

$20.95

(GF/E/D/S) our burger, caramelized onions, cheddar, gruyere, mozz & special sauce on grilled multigrain

Crabcake BLT

$18.95

(GF/D/E/F/S) with old bay remoulade on a house-made english muffin

Souvlaki

$19.95

(GF/D/S) marinated chicken, sauteed tomatoes, peppers & onions over pita. Side of olives, feta cheese & tzatziki sauce. (*Gluten Free guests - please choose rice as your side. Chicken & veggies will be served over rice. Pita bread is omitted)

CB Reuben

$18.50

(GF/D/E/S) 6 hour braised corned beef, organic fermented red cabbage & gruyere on grilled rye with sriracha miso dressing

Chicken Salad Melt

$15.25

(GF/D/E/S) tomato, avocado & cheddar on an open faced english muffin

Gyro Plate

$23.95

(GF/D/S) our beef & lamb blend, sauteed tomatoes, peppers & onions over pita. side of olives, feta & tzatziki sauce. (*Gluten Free guests - please choose rice as your side. Gyro will be served over rice. Pita bread is omitted)

Philly Steak

$19.50

(GF/D/S) shaved sirloin, american cheese, sauteed mushrooms, onions & peppers, ciabatta

Tuna Melt

$14.95

(GF/D/E/F/S) tuna salad, tomato & american cheese on grilled rye

Chicken Guac Melt

$16.99

(GF/D) seared chicken, guacamole, cheddar, gruyere & mozz on grilled white

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

(GF) with your choice of toppings

Chicken Cutlet

$14.50

(GF/D/E) with your choice of toppings

Dry Aged Burgers

on a brioche bun. Beef burgers are our custom blend of sirloin, brisket, short rib & 60 day dry aged ribeye, ground in house & hand pressed into patties

Burger

$11.50

(GF/D/E)

Burger Deluxe

Burger Deluxe

$17.50

(GF/D/E)

Cheeseburger

$12.99

(GF/D/E/S) with american cheese

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$18.99

(GF/D/E/S) with american cheese

Brutus Burger

$20.99

(GF/D/E) bacon, cheddar & mushrooms

Avocado Burger

$21.25

(GF/D/E) fresh avocado & cheddar

Paris Burger

Paris Burger

$22.99

(GF/D/E) bearnaise sauce & crispy shallots

Seoul Burger

Seoul Burger

$22.50

(GF/D/E/F/S) kimchi, bacon, cheese blend

Mykonos Burger

Mykonos Burger

$23.99

(GF/D/E) lamb & beef blend, tomato, onion, cucumber & tirokafteri (spicy feta spread)

California Burger

$14.95

(GF/D/E/S) turkey burger, cheddar & avocado

Turkey Burger

$12.50

(GF/D/E)

Philly Veggie Burger

$15.99

(GF/S) our veggie burger with american cheese, sauteed peppers, onions & mushrooms

Wraps

King Salmon Wrap

$18.99

(E/F/S) with baby kale, pineapple pico & chipotle aioli

Caesar Wrap

$15.95

(D/E/F/S) grilled chicken, little gem, aged parmigiano, caesar dressing

Cobb Wrap

$16.25

(D/E/S) grilled chicken, avocado, gorgonzola, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.25

(D/E/S) buffalo chicken tenders, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato & red onion

Baja Wrap

$17.50

(D/S) marinated chicken, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion & cheddar

Triple Decker Clubs

BLT with mayo with a choice of protein on toast

Turkey Club

$15.95

(GF/E/S) Triple decker BLT with mayo and our house roasted turkey

Roast Beef Club

$18.95

(GF/E/S) Triple decker BLT with mayo & house roasted prime sirloin

Chicken Salad Club

$14.99

(GF/E/S) triple decker BLT with mayo & chicken salad

Tuna Club

$14.99

(GF/E/F/S) triple decker BLT with mayo & tuna salad

Hamburger Club

$17.99

(GF/E/S) triple decker BLT with mayo & our dry aged burger

Grilled Chicken Club

$15.95

(GF/E/S) triple decker BLT with mayo & grilled chicken

BLT Club

$13.99

(GF/E/S) with mayo

Sandwiches

Hot Turkey

$12.99

(GF/D) seared swiss chard & turkey gravy on toasted ciabatta, with mashed potatoes

Pesto Cutlet

$11.99

(GF/D/E/N) tender, juicy breaded chicken, basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, tomato & baby kale on a ciabatta roll

Chicken Pita

$12.99

(D/S) marinated chicken, cucumber, tomato, onion, feta, olives, tzatziki

Yee-Ro Pita

Yee-Ro Pita

$14.99

(D/S) beef & lamb blend, cucumber, tomato, onion, feta, olives & tzatziki

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$28.00

(D / E) Butter, tarragon, shallot, brioche

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$9.95

(GF / D / E) caramelized peppers & onions, cheddar, house BBQ, brioche

BLT

$8.95

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Roast Turkey

$9.95

Roast Beef

$9.95

Tuna Salad

$8.95

Chicken Salad

$8.95

Corned Beef

$9.95

Ham

$8.95

Hot Dog

$5.00

Side Orders

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

(GF)

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

(GF/S)

Onion Rings

$7.00

(GF/E)

Dipping Trio

$7.00

Bearnaise, ranch, sriracha miso

Side Guacamole

$4.00

Chips & Salsa Fresca

$5.50

(GF) warm tortilla chips & our salsa fresca

Disco Fries

$9.00

(GF/D) cheese sauce & mushroom gravy

Coleslaw

$5.50

(GF/E/S)

Organic Veggies

$7.00

(GF)

2 Veggies

$12.00

(GF)

Asparagus w/Hollandaise

$8.50

(GF/D/E)

Fresh Baked Ciabatta

$3.00

with whipped butter

Mashed Potatoes

$5.50

(GF/D) roasted garlic & manchego

Pasta

$8.95

Rice

$5.00

Side Salad

$8.99

Side Avocado

$3.50

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

per piece

Chicken Cutlet

$6.00

per piece

Gluten Free Chicken Cutlet

$7.00

per piece

Side Tempeh

$6.50

Side Tofu

$6.50

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$5.50

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$5.50

Pita Bread

$2.50

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Salad Dressing

$2.00

Side Bearnaise Sauce

$4.95

Salads

Cobb Salad

$12.99

(GF/D/E) little gem lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, gorgonzola, boiled egg & bacon

Small Caesar

$8.99

(GF/D/E/F/S) little gem tossed with croutons & aged parmigiano

Large Caesar

$10.99

(GF/D/E/F/S) little gem tossed with croutons & aged parmigiano

Small Greek

$9.99

(GF/D) little gem, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, feta, stuffed grape leaves, peppers, onions, Greek vinaigrette

LG Greek

$12.50

(GF/D) little gem, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, feta, stuffed grape leaves, peppers, onions, Greek vinaigrette

Super Salad

$13.99

(GF/D/N) organic baby kale, strawberries, walnuts, goat cheese, balsamic dressing

Harvest

$13.99

(GF/D/N) organic mixed greens, candied walnuts, apples, craisins, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette

Burger Salad

$18.99

(GF/D) little gem, tomato, pickled red onion ,gorgonzola, bacon, pickled cucumber, hand cut fries, lemon herb vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salad

$12.99

(GF/D) little gem, tomatoes, red onion, olives, scallions, parsley, garbanzo beans & feta with Greek vinaigrette

Large House Salad

$10.99

(GF) little gem, tomato, cucumbers, peppers, onions, olives

Extra Dressing

$2.00

Soups

Chicken Orzo

Chicken & Rice

(GF)

Tomato Basil

(GF/D)

New England Clam Chowder

(GF/D)

Vegan Bean Chili

(GF)

French Onion

$10.00

(D)

Starters

Short Rib Quesadilla

$15.75

(D/S) bearnaise-espagnole sauce, cheddar, pico, crispy jalapenos, guac & sour cream

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$12.50

(GF/E/F/S) grilled shrimp, roasted pineapple pico de gallo, avocado, slaw, chiptole mayo & cilantro in a corn tortilla

Kefte

Kefte

$16.75

(GF/D/S) grilled Greek meatballs (beef & lamb) cucumber slices, olives, tzatziki & tirokafteri (spicy feta dip)

Crabcake

$16.95

(GF/D/E/F/S) ultra premium lump crab, old bay remoulade, trinity salad

Mac & Cheese

$7.99

(GF/D) baked with 3 cheeses

Nachos

$8.95

(GF/D) corn tortillas, cheddar, jalapenos & fresh pico de gallo

Wings

Wings

$12.50

Buffalo style (GF/D/E/S) or Sweet & Spicy Asian style (GF/F/S)

Guacamole

$7.99

(GF) fresh corn tortilla chips

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

(D) hand breaded with your choice of sauce

Fried Mozz

$7.99

(GF/D/E) hand cut triangles with sauce tomate

Chips & Salsa Fresca

$5.50

(GF) warm tortilla chips & our salsa fresca

Entrees

Braised Short Rib

Braised Short Rib

$22.99

(GF/D) roasted organic veggies & manchego mashed potatoes

New Orleans Gumbo

$16.95

(GF/F) shrimp & andouille sausage over rice pilaf

Spanakopita

$16.95

(D/E) organic swiss chard, leeks & feta, flaky phyllo crust. served with a greek side salad

Beef Ragu

$10.99

(GF/D) simmered for 8 hours, tossed with rigatoni & parmigiano

Papa's Ziti

$15.50

(GF/D) rigatoni, chicken, broccoli, sundried tomatoes, parmigiano

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$15.95

(GF/D/E) a classic redone with a sous vide cutlet, sauce tomate & basil oil over linguini

Chicken Tuscany

Chicken Tuscany

$18.50

(GF/D/N) sundried tomato, fresh mozzarella in creamy pesto sauce, over rigatoni

Lobster Fra Diavolo

$32.00

(GF/D) tarragon, hot peppers, sauce tomate

Filet Mignon

$34.99

(GF/D) 6 oz prime angus filet mignon with manchego & roasted garlic mashed potatoes & seared swiss chard

Filet Bearnaise

$36.99

(GF/D/E) 6 oz prime angus filet, crispy potatoes, organic asparagus, bearnaise & shiitake espagnole sauces

Meatloaf

$19.25

(GF/D/E) beef & pork blend, bacon wrapped, aged manchego mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy & organic broccoli

King Salmon

King Salmon

$30.99

(GF/F) saffron rice pilaf & organic primavera veggies

Chicken Stir Fry

$13.99

(GF/S) organic veggies, sweet & spicy sauce, over rice

Chicken Francaise

$14.99

(GF/D) lemon & white wine butter sauce over linguini

Pasta Primavera

$13.99

(GF/D) organic veggies & linguini tossed with olive oil, garlic & parmigiano

Vegan

PLEASE NOTE* Our Gluten Free bread is NOT Vegan

Tempeh Tacos

$13.99

(GF/S) organic tempeh, roasted pineapple pico, baby greens, avocado, cilantro & chipotle sauce in a corn tortilla

Tempeh Reuben

$19.50

(S) tempeh, organic lentil cake, fermented red cabbage & maple mustard on toasted rye

Tempeh BLT Club

$17.99

(S) "bacon", lettuce, tomato & "mayo"

Smart Burger

$16.99

(N/S) our house made veggie burger topped with vegan cheddar & "bacon" on a ciabatta roll

Chipotle Tempeh Wrap

$17.50

(S) lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado & chipotle sauce

Vegan Melt

Vegan Melt

$10.99

(N/S) vegan cheddar, "smart bacon", avocado, & tomato

Tofu Stir Fry

$17.95

(GF/S) organic veggies in a sweet & spicy sauce, over rice

Veggie Burger

$14.99

(GF) our house made veggie burger with your choice of toppings

Kid's Meals

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$9.95

(D/E) with butter & syrup

French Toast Sticks

$9.95

(D/E) with butter & syrup

Scrambled Eggs

$10.25

(GF) with buttered toast & 1 side

Burger

$11.50

(GF/D/E) with your choice of toppings & 1 side

Grilled Cheese

$9.75

(GF/D) with 1 side

Rigatoni

$9.50

(GF)

Chicken Fingers

$9.75

(D) with 1 side

Hot Dog

$9.25

(S) with 1 side

Mac & Cheese

$9.50

(GF/D) house made mac & cheese with 1 side

Sd Cucumbers

$2.99

Desserts

Belgian Death

Belgian Death

$9.95

(GF/D/E/S) 12 layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, warm ganache

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$9.95

(GF/D/E/N) savory frosting, candied carrot

Cheesecake

$8.95

(GF/D/E) with strawberry foam

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

GF/D/E/N sable crust, candied pistachios & whipped sour cream

Birthday Cake

Birthday Cake

$5.95

(GF/D/E) mini "funfetti" cake, vanilla butter-cream cheese frosting

Cheesecake w/Strawberries

$10.50

(GF/D/E)

Chocolate Tart

Chocolate Tart

$10.95

(vegan/GF/N/S) avocado mousse, mixed nut & coconut crust, cashew cream frosting

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.95

(GF/D) house-made limoncello shell, local ricotta, mini belgian chips

Eclair

Eclair

$5.95

(GF/D) vanilla & white chocolate pastry cream

Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$8.95

(GF/D/E) graham crust, fresh banana pastry cream, whipped cream, bruleed banana, caramel sauce

Brownie Sundae

$9.50

(available GF/D/E) vanilla ice cream, ganache & caramel

Warm Apple

Warm Apple

$8.50

(GF/D) Pastry crust, caramel

Pecan Pie

$5.00

(Vegan/GF/N) chia crust, wintermelon maple-bourbon custard, caramel

Pumpkin Pie

$5.00

(Vegan/GF) whipped cream & pistachio pumpkin truffle

Brownie

$1.00

Regular, Vegan, or Gluten Free available

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

GF/D

Dog Treat

$1.00

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.50

1 Scoop Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.50

1 Scoop Strawberry Ice Cream

$3.50

2 Scoops Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.50

2 Scoops Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.50

2 Scoops Strawberry Ice Cream

$4.50

Would you like utensils with your order?

Yes! Include all paper products

No! Save the Planet :)

