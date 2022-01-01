Cin Cin Burger Bar
Come in and enjoy!
TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1425 w 1st st • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1425 w 1st st
Winston Salem NC
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Quiet Pint Tavern
We are a local gastropub that takes pride in serving local beers and delicious food. Check out our website at quietpinttavern.com.
Find us on Instagram @quietpintwsnc.
Find us on Facebook @Quiet Pint Tavern. Tag us #seeyouatthepint
Bossy Beulah's Winston-Salem
The BEST chicken sandwich has arrived in Winston-Salem!
West End Poke
Pronounced Poh-Kay, it’s fresh, healthy and delicious, taking all the best components of sushi and putting them into a bowl.
Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro
Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro has been operating as a locally-owned, independent business since September 2008. We understand
the importance of supporting small, family-run businesses. For this reason, whenever possible, we try to source as much as we can from similar, local companies. Additionally, we prioritize producers who value humane treatment of animals, environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.