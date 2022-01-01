Go
Cin Cin Burger Bar

Come in and enjoy!

TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1425 w 1st st • $$

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)

Popular Items

Bootleggers Bourbon Burger$14.00
Bourbon molasses glazed with caramelized onions, bacon and pimento cheese
Juice Joint Dipper$13.25
Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, fried onion ring, scallions, roasted garlic aioli, Au jus for dipping
2 Sliders$9.95
10 Wings$15.95
Hawaiian Cowboy$13.00
Pepper Jack Cheese, bacon, grilled pineapple, slaw, onion straws with honey chipotle sauce
Rodeo Burger$13.25
Half Pound Burger on Texas Toast, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Honey-Chipotle BBQ sauce, Topped with Onion rings
Ranch$$$0.75
Burger Creation$9.95
The Athens Bowl$12.95
Grilled chicken, tzatziki sauce, arugula, cucumber, tomatoes, feta, lemon vinaigrette, and fresh avocado on a quinoa and corn rice ball, served with sliced pita chips
Speakeasy Deluxe$11.75
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Champagne Burger Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1425 w 1st st

Winston Salem NC

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Quiet Pint Tavern

No reviews yet

We are a local gastropub that takes pride in serving local beers and delicious food. Check out our website at quietpinttavern.com.
Find us on Instagram @quietpintwsnc.
Find us on Facebook @Quiet Pint Tavern. Tag us #seeyouatthepint

Bossy Beulah's Winston-Salem

No reviews yet

The BEST chicken sandwich has arrived in Winston-Salem!

West End Poke

No reviews yet

Pronounced Poh-Kay, it’s fresh, healthy and delicious, taking all the best components of sushi and putting them into a bowl.

Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro

No reviews yet

Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro has been operating as a locally-owned, independent business since September 2008. We understand
the importance of supporting small, family-run businesses. For this reason, whenever possible, we try to source as much as we can from similar, local companies. Additionally, we prioritize producers who value humane treatment of animals, environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.

