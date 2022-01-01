Go
City Tavern

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

113 E Fisher St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1227 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Salad$3.50
Fries$3.50
Cheerwine$3.00
BLT$7.00
Tavern Cheese Steak$14.00
Shaved London broil topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers and provolone cheese served on a hoagie roll.
Seasonal Fruit Cup$3.50
Sweet Tea$3.00
Grilled Cheese$6.00
Tavern Tower$19.00
The Tavern Burger with double the meat.
City Club$12.00
Ham, Turkey, bacon, field greens, tomato, mayo and your choice of cheese on toasted sourdough.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Location

113 E Fisher St

Salisbury NC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
