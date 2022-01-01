Go
CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Spartanburg

You will be served creative American cuisine with a twist, featuring Certified Angus Beef & chef designed dishes using the best local and seasonal ingredients.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

774 Spartan Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (1753 reviews)

Popular Items

Kid Tenders$9.00
Bourbon Chicken$16.00
CRISPY PECAN-COATED CHICKEN, BOURBON CREAM SAUCE, MASH, BLISTERED BRUSSELS
Crab Bisque Cup$7.00
Blue crab, sherry cayenne butter, spring onions
Salmon Mojito$19.00
GRILLED SALMON WITH LIME AND RUM MOJITO SAUCE, BROWN RICE, BROCCOLI
Entree Ranch House$7.50
FIELD GREENS, HEIRLOOM TOMATOES, RED ONION, CROUTONS, RANCH DRESSING
Calimari$10.00
FRIED CALAMARI AND ITALIAN PEPPERS, LEMON, PESTO AIOLI
Rib Eye 10 oz$29.00
12OZ CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF, TOPPED WITH BONE MARROW BUTTER PAIRED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF TWO SIDES
Entree Caesar$7.50
CRISP ROMAINE, HOUSE-MADE CROUTONS, PARMESAN, ANCHOVIES, CAESAR DRESSING
Praline Cheese Cake$8.00
Entrée Pecan and Gorgonzola Salad$9.50
FIELD GREENS, CANDIED PECANS, GORGONZOLA, SLICED GRAPES, POMEGRANATE VINAIGRETTE
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

774 Spartan Blvd

Spartanburg SC

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cribb's Kitchen on Main

No reviews yet

For several generations, the Cribb family has fostered a reputation of festive gatherings and generous hospitality. Delicious food, good wine, rich discussion, and an ever-rotating guest list are the standard of expectation at the Cribb’s dinner table, a standard that we love.

Main Street Pub

No reviews yet

A Downtown Spartanburg Restaurant & Pub with 28 beer taps, great selection of craft beers, and the BEST selection of spirits.

Spaced Out Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill

No reviews yet

Rigsby’s Smoked Burgers, Wings & Grill was born from the vision of founder and restaurateur Jeff Rigsby. Jeff’s passion for people and his love of food is why Rigsby’s was created in the first place. Here, you’ll find a fun-filled atmosphere where great food and great company come together to create an exceptional dining experience. Our smoked burgers and wings are our specialty – both are house favorites. Our recipes are chef-inspired and feature only the freshest, highest quality ingredients. We offer a wide selection of wine, cocktails, and local craft beer poured by our friendly bartenders. Don’t forget to save room for hand-spun milkshakes made with fresh custard made daily. So come in, get comfortable and be ready for a smokin’ good time!

