Go
Toast

Clean Juice

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM

6826 N. Rochester Rd. • $$

Avg 4.8 (57 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

6826 N. Rochester Rd.

Rochester Hills MI

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Collina Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!
Authentic Italian Cuisine now servicing Rochester Hills.

Cedarbrook of Rochester

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Wing Snob

No reviews yet

We Just Have Better Wings

Bologna Via Cucina

No reviews yet

Benvenuti a Bologna Via Cucina. Quaint, family owned and operated Italian restaurant located in downtown Rochester.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston