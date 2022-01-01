Go
The Meeting House

A Rochester staple since 2012, TMH is a neighborhood Restaurant & Bar focusing on seasonal, imaginative American cooking paired with personality driven service and sincere hospitality.

301 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1221 reviews)
Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

301 S Main St

Rochester Hills MI

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Bologna Via Cucina

No reviews yet

Benvenuti a Bologna Via Cucina. Quaint, family owned and operated Italian restaurant located in downtown Rochester.

Willoughby’s Beyond Juice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Give Thanks Bakery

No reviews yet

Michigan's Premier European Artisan Bakery

Cedarbrook of Rochester

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

