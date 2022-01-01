The Meeting House
A Rochester staple since 2012, TMH is a neighborhood Restaurant & Bar focusing on seasonal, imaginative American cooking paired with personality driven service and sincere hospitality.
301 S Main St • $$
301 S Main St
Rochester Hills MI
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
