Go
Toast

Clean Juice

USDA Certified Organic juices, smoothies, bites, acai bowls, and wellness shots!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM

1413 South Voss Road • $$

Avg 4.3 (110 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Restroom
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

1413 South Voss Road

Houston TX

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ginza Japanese Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Craft Pita

No reviews yet

At Craft Pita we share culture through food. We are committed to serving True Mediterranean, that means sourcing from local bakers, farmers, and ranchers.

Killen's STQ Houston

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Peri Peri Factory

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston