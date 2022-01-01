Go
Dandelion Cafe

Your Favorite Cafe and Brunch Spot in the Bellaire Neighborhood!

SMOOTHIES • PASTRY

5405 Bellaire Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1165 reviews)

Popular Items

Bellaire Basic$10.99
2 eggs, roasted hashbrowns, choice of toast & choice of meat or avocado
Traditional Oatmeal$5.00
Oatmeal w/brown sugar & local whole milk
Latte$4.75
Spinach & Potato Breakfast Taco$3.50
Spinach, potato, egg & cheese taco. Served on a flour & corn mix tortilla.
Single Buttermilk Pancake$5.00
A single portion of our amazing fluffy housemade buttermilk pancakes.
Breakfast Sandwich$9.25
2 eggs scrambled w/cheddar cheese & choice of meat or avocado on choice of bread
Buttermilk Pancakes$8.99
A double stack of our amazing fluffy housemade buttermilk pancakes.
Iced Coffee$4.00
Egg & Meat Breakfast Taco$3.50
Egg & cheese w/ your choice of meat. Served on a flour & corn mix tortilla.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Pet Friendly
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5405 Bellaire Blvd

Bellaire TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

