Go
Toast

Clean Juice

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM

2850 Ygnacio Valley Road • $$

Avg 4.6 (593 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2850 Ygnacio Valley Road

Walnut Creek CA

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jacks Urban Eats

No reviews yet

Jacks serves farm fresh, affordable meals in an eclectic, laid back atmosphere. The friendly, talented staff crafts salads that feature seasonal vegetables and house-made dressings. Inventive sandwiches are made-to-order with certified Angus Beef, fresh poultry and local artisan breads. Signature carved meats and comfort food side plates pay homage to the traditional home cooked meal.
Since 1998 Jacks has been recognized as an innovator of California’s farm-to-table movement, earning a cult-like following.

Plucked Chicken and Beer

No reviews yet

Get PLUCKED!

Taqueria El Molino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston