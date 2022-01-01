Go
At Coffee on the Rocks we love all things outdoors...mountain climbing, hiking,rafting,kayking, and so much more.We love adventurous drinks too hot and cold! Join us for coffee or the drink of your choice, indulge in the excitement, and know that when you do a portion of everything we make goes towards making the world a better place!

1809 U.S. 65 Business

Popular Items

The Rebecca
Rebecca's Favorite is our comforting Iced Dirty Chai Tea Latte topped with a brown sugar cinnamon foam.
The Halie
Halie's favorite is a classic Caramel Macchiatto "On the Rocks" topped with Vanilla Cold Foam & Caramel Drizzle and an extra shot of Espresso
Apple Cinnamon Scone$3.50
An amazing pastry filled with apples and cinnamon.
Pikes Peak
Our Signature Pikes Peak is made with flavors of Maple, Bourbon Caramel, and Hazelnut.
When served hot, this Americano is topped with handmade whipped cream and sweet caramel drizzle.
When served cold, this cold brew beverage is topped with our custom made vanilla sweet cream cold foam, caramel drizzle and toasted almond crunch.
The Rocky Road
Our signature Rocky Road is made with flavors of Dark Chocolate,Caramel and Vanilla. This Latte is topped with handmade whipped cream, caramel drizzle and mocha drizzle.
The Abby
Abby's Favorite is a spring time must have! An iced lavender latte with swirls of honey and topped with honey sweet foam.
The Wes
Wes's Favorite is our specialty Mountain Sunrise with flavors of Bourbon Caramel, Butter Pecan and Honey. Finished with whipped cream, honey drizzle & caramel sauce.
The Canyon
Our Signature Canyon is made with flavors of Strawberry, Caramel, and White Chocolate. Topped with handmade whipped cream and strawberry sauce.
The Mountain Sunrise
Our Signature Mountain Top is made with flavors of Bourbon Caramel,Butter Pecan and Sweet Honey. This Latte is completed with handmade whipped cream and honey drizzle.
Rustic Pines$4.99
Our Signature Rustic Pines is made with flavors of Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Caramel and Cheesecake. This Latte comes topped with handmade whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a sprinkle of ground cinnamon.
Location

1809 U.S. 65 Business

Hollister MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
