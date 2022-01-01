Commerce Cafe

Go
A cozy cafe nestled in downtown Lockhart using seasonal and local ingredients. Simple, proper, and welcoming

118 S Commerce St

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$13.00
44 farms beef, house ground, green tomato jam, rouille, pickled red onions, & cheddar on a brioche bun with hand-cut fries
Spaghetti Bolognese$15.00
housemade spaghetti with traditional bolognese sauce, pecorino, & toasted focaccia
Risotto$15.00
creamy arborio rice with mushrooms & pecorino + a hint of lemon & herbs
Grilled cheese & tomato soup$10.00
White cheddar & pickles on buttered toast with tomato soup
Chicken Fried Steak$16.00
6 oz 44 farms steak, breaded & fried, red eye cream gravy, charred broccoli, & crispy fingerlings
TX Strawberry Salad$8.00
local greens & texas apples, smoked pecan vinaigrette, house ricotta, & candied pecans
Chicken Biscuit$10.00
fried chicken thigh, hot honey, & pickled onion on a buttered cheddar biscuit with fries
Popovers$5.00
gruyere & black pepper in crispy, airy, chewy bread with charred onion butter
Monday Family dinner adult$13.00
Roasted Chicken Breast$17.00
served with molasses buttered carrots & mushroom jus
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

118 S Commerce St

Lockhart TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
