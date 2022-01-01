Commerce Cafe
A cozy cafe nestled in downtown Lockhart using seasonal and local ingredients. Simple, proper, and welcoming
118 S Commerce St
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
118 S Commerce St
Lockhart TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Best Little Wine & Books
Best Little Wine & Books is located in Historic Downtown Lockhart.
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Gattis School Rd
In Chinese, the translation for “Xiān” is “Fresh”. At Xian Sushi and Noodle, we embody this word in every sense of the way through quality and taste. As Austin’s first Hand- Pulled Noodle restaurant, we offer a uniquely different experience when it comes to our fresh noodle soups and dry noodle dishes. All of our noodles are made with wheat flour, and hand-pulled to order. Fresh strands can be made into various shapes and widths- and you’ll be able to customize your order with the type of noodle
Market Street Cafe
We are a small cafe on the square in lovely Lockhart Texas featuring classic american food made from scratch.
Little Trouble
Come on in and enjoy!