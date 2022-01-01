Go
Corrida

STEAKS

1023 Walnut St • $$$$

Avg 4.5 (757 reviews)

Popular Items

FIDEOS$26.00
spanish pasta with gulf shrimp, tomato, saffron, garlic aioli & olive
ENSALADA$14.00
mixed green salad with kale, frisee, lemon vinaigrette & hazelnut
Basque Cheesecake$12.00
basque-style cheesecake with pistachio & seasonal preserves
Wagyu NY Strip$47.00
POLLO$28.00
half roasted chicken with mushroom, garlic, sherry & parsley
BRUSELAS$14.00
brussels sprouts with whipped blue cheese, truffle butter, pine nut & jamon vinaigrette
Charcutería y Vino$40.00
our beloved charcuterie board and a bottle of delicious spanish garnacha, to start your next family meal in style
CHARCUTERIA$22.00
jamón ibérico de bellota salumis & twelve-month aged sheep's milk manchego
PATATAS BRAVAS$14.00
roasted potatoes with fried egg, harissa & garlic aioli
PAN$5.00
corrida's olive oil bread with tomato butter
Seating
Reservations
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1023 Walnut St

Boulder CO

Sunday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
