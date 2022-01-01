Go
Toast

Costa Vida - Riverton

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

SALADS

3627 W 13400 S • $$

Avg 4.1 (1092 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

3627 W 13400 S

Riverton UT

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Batch Baked Goods

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SAFFRON CIRCLE

No reviews yet

Our mission is to provide authentic, made-from-scratch Indian food using fresh ingredients and exotic flavors that will educate and excite the palate while surprising each guest with high quality, personal service steeped in a culture of warmth and hospitality.

Iceberg Drive Inn - Riverton

No reviews yet

A Utah tradition since 1960! Serving the best burgers, fries, onion rings and of course our Famous Thick Shakes in over 50 flavors.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston