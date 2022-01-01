Go
Craft Grill Breakfast Club image

Craft Grill Breakfast Club

Open today 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

25219 Kuykendahl Road G150

TOMBALL, TX 77375

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

B.D.B.$10.99
2 eggs your way. Choice of bacon, sausage links or patty, or Canadian bacon. Choice of side. Served with choice of buttermilk biscuit, wheat or white toast, sourdough toast, English muffin, or flour tortillas.
1 Bacon strip$0.99
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich$11.99
Toasted and split croissant, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, & bacon or sausage. Choice of side.
Avocado Toast$12.99
2 toasted slices of multi-grain bread topped with mashed avocado, sliced tomato, crumbled bacon, cotija cheese, 2 poached eggs, & crushed red pepper flakes.
Kid Pancakes$8.99
3 Bacon Strips$2.99
House Fried Potatoes$4.50
2 Slices French Toast$9.99
2 pancakes$6.99
Smoked Brisket Hash$14.00
Personal pan skillet of fried house potatoes, Connie's queso, pico de gallo, smoked brisket, plus one egg your way.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm

Location

25219 Kuykendahl Road G150, TOMBALL TX 77375

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Craft Grill - Tomball

No reviews yet

At Craft Grill and Craft Grill Breakfast Club, we take the extra time and make our delicious menu items from scratch! Our hamburgers are ground in-house using Certified Angus Beef Chuck, Brisket and Ribeye. 21-Day Wet-Aged Steaks Hand-Cut in-house. Over 30 Sauces, Dressings and Gravies made from scratch in-house.

Skeeters Dogs and Desserts

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Every-Bellies

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Main Street Crossing

No reviews yet

Up close concerts. Where music is the magic.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Craft Grill Breakfast Club

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston