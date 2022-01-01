Go
Crozet Pizza

Est. 1977 Best Pizza in the World! offering curbside takeout

WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5793 Three Notched Road • $$

Avg 4.3 (910 reviews)

Popular Items

16" Cheese$17.00
Traditional red based pizza with mozzarella cheese & our house blend of spices!
12" Just a Cheese, Please$13.00
Red base, mozzarella cheese and our house spice blend!
Mediterranean Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens, Crisp Romaine Hearts, Cucumber, Red & Green Peppers, Red Onions, Chopped Tomato, Imported Olives, Feta, served best with House Oregano Vinaigrette
House Wings$16.00
Pound of Smoked Wings 8-9 Jumbo Wings served with House Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Fried Mozzarella w/House Marinara$8.00
Breaded - Fried Fresh Mozzarella with House made slow cooked Marinara
16" Special$27.00
Pepperoni, locally sourced Italian sausage, green peppers, onions and mushrooms!
Ranch$1.00
KnotHeads -6 Crozet Pizza Dough w/ House Marinara$7.00
Our famous pizza dough all tied in a knot. served with our slow roasted house marinara.
16" Create Your Own$17.00
Choose your own adventure!
(All CYO Pizza's start with red base unless you select white base.)
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5793 Three Notched Road

Crozet VA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

