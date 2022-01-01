Go
Crusade Burger Bar

HAMBURGERS

209 S Bridge St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1550 reviews)

Popular Items

Traditional Mac$11.00
Three cheese sauce and elbow pasta. Meats and mix-ins available for additional cost.
Bite The Flesh$16.00
White cheddar, grilled onions, BBQ brisket, mac n' cheese, bacon bits
Pretzels$10.00
The Dirty$15.00
white cheddar, PBR braised onions, onion straws, chipotle aioli.
Build Your Own Burger$12.00
Go for it! All add on items are available a la carte.
Phony Tough Crazy Brave$15.00
House BBQ sauce, aged white cheddar, maple bacon spread, onion ring.
Ghosts of War$16.00
Pepperjack, braised brisket, mango habanero salsa, habanero aioli.
Cheese Curds$10.00
Wisconsin cheese fried and served with ranch and Blis Hot Sauce.
Nachos$12.00
Pico de gallo, seasoned sour cream, nacho cheese, choice of ground beef (14), pulled pork (14), grilled chicken (14), braised brisket (16)
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
TV
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

209 S Bridge St

Yorkville IL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
