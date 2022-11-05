Southern Belle's Yorkville

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Farmer's Skillet
2 Eggs w/Meat
BYO Omelette

Biscuit Craze

BoNuts

$6.99

Fried Biscuit Donuts (BO-NUTS), Tossed in Cinnamon Sugar. Served with Blueberry Mascarpone & Chocolate Sauce

Basket of Biscuits

$7.99

Served with Honey & Apple Butter

Morning Wrecker

$14.99

Dropped Biscuit Filled with Cheesy Eggs, Fried Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Pickled Cherry Peppers, Caramelized Onion & Sausage Gravy. Served with Hash Browns

Stacked Biscuit

$14.99

Dropped Biscuit Layered with Hash Browns, Cheesy Eggs & Sausage Gravy. Garnished with Bacon & Cheddar

Country Style Biscuits & Gravy

$11.99

Country Style Biscuits Topped with Sausage Gravy. Served with Hash Browns

Country Style Biscuits & Gravy w/Eggs

$12.99

Country Style Biscuits Topped with Sausage Gravy. Served with Hash Browns

Stacked Rib-Eye Biscuit

$14.99

Dropped Biscuit Layered with Hash Browns, Cheesy Eggs & Pepper Jack Cheese filled with Shaved Rib-Eye, Onion, Mushroom & Peppers

"Un-Porking Believable" Biscuit

$15.99

Dropped Biscuit Layered with Hash Browns, Fried Pork Tenderloin, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Cheesy Eggs & Chorizo Gravy

Belly Buster Biscuit

$16.99

Dropped Biscuit, Layered with Fried Chicken Breast, Pork Belly, Sausage, Cheesy Eggs & Sausage Gravy

Southern Comfort Biscuit

$14.99

Dropped Biscuit, Layered with Hash Browns, Pork Belly, Scrambled Cheesy Eggs, Green Onions & Chorizo Gravy

"Cordon Bleu" Stacked Biscuit

$15.99

Dropped Biscuit, Layered with Hash Browns, Scrambled Eggs, Fried Chicken Breast, Sliced Ham, Swiss Cheese & White Cheddar-Jack Cheese Sauce

Dirty Bird Stacked Biscuit

$15.99Out of stock

Dropped Biscuit, Layered with Hash Browns, Fried Chicken Breast, Drizzled with Hot Honey Sauce, Cheesy Eggs, Crispy Bacon & Our Signature Cajun Cream Sauce

Breakfast Basics

2 Eggs

$7.99

2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes

2 Eggs w/Meat

$11.99

2 Eggs Any Style with Choice of Meat. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.99

Served on Multi-Grain Toast with Eggs, Bacon or Sausage & American Cheese. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits

Morning Glory

$12.99

Served on Panini Bread, Filled with Fried Green Tomato, Bacon, Scrambled Eggs & White Cheddar. Served with Hash Browns, Fruit or Grits

SB House Specialties

Eggy-Waffle Sandwich

$14.99

Pearl Sugar Waffle Sandwich Filled with Choice of Sausage, Ham, Bacon or Chicken Fried Chicken & Cheesy Eggs. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits

Georgia Catfish & Jalapeño Cheddar Grits

$15.99

Creamy Cheddar Grits with Bacon, Mushroom, Jalapeno, Cajun Spices & a Blend of Cheeses Sautéed in our House Made Cajun Cream Sauce, Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style

Migas

$13.99

Grilled Jalapeno, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro & Fried Corn Tortilla Chips & Mozzarella, Tossed with Eggs, Accented with Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream and Salsa on Side. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits

"South of the Border" Fried Chicken

$15.49

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Topped with our Chorizo Gravy, Dropped Biscuit, Two Eggs Any Style & Scallions. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits

Corned Beef Hash

$14.99

House Made Corn Beef Hash (Shredded Corned Beef, Onion, Green pepper & Potato), Two Eggs Any Style. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes

Shrimp & Grits

$15.99

Creamy Grits with Shrimp, Bacon, Jalapeño, Mushroom, Cajun Spices & a Blend of Cheeses, Sautéed in a Cajun Cream Sauce with 2 Eggs Any Style

Breakfast Tacos

$13.99

Corn Tortilla, Eggs, Chicken Chorizo, Tomato, Sriracha Aioli, Pico de Gallo & Pepper Jack Cheese. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits

Ranchero Breakfast Burrito

$13.49

Flour Tortilla, Eggs, Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Black Beans, & Grilled Corn. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits

Loaded Tots

$13.99

A Bed of Tater Tots, Layered with White Jack Cheese Sauce, BBQ Pulled Pork, Cheesy Eggs, Chopped Bacon & Green Onion. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes

Burnt Ends Bowl

$15.99

Caramelized Brisket Ends tossed in BBQ, Green Peppers & Onions layered over a Bed of Tater Tots. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Toast or Pancakes

Ragin Cajun Grits Bowl

$15.99

Creamy Grits covered with Cajun Cream Sauce, Topped with Shrimp, Andouille Sausage & 2 Eggs Any Style

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.99

Buttermilk Pancakes, Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.99

Chocolate Chip Buttermilk Pancakes, Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter

Buttermilk Pancakes w/Fruit

$11.99

Buttermilk Pancakes, Topped with Choice of Fruit. Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter

Pumpkin Pancakes

$12.99

Seasonal Pumpkin Pancakes, Topped with Apple Compote & Cranberries

CinnaBomb Pancakes

$12.99

Buttermilk Pancakes filled with a Cinnamon Roll Brown Sugar Swirl, Topped with Cinnamon Butter & Icing. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter

Caramel Banana Pancakes

$12.99

Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Banana, Topped with Banana, House-Made Sugared Pecans & Caramel. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter

Camp-Fire Pancakes

$12.99

Buttermilk Chocolate Chip Pancakes, Drizzled with Chocolate Syrup & Marshmallow Sauce, Topped with Whip Cream & Graham Crackers. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter

Granny's Apple Butter Pancakes

$12.99

Warm Apple Butter filled Buttermilk Pancakes, Topped with Cinnamon Apples & Pecans. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter

Praline Banana Pancakes

$12.99

Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Banana & Chocolate Morsels, Topped with Banana & Pecan Praline Syrup. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter

Fluffernutter Pancakes

$12.99Out of stock

Pancakes Layered with Creamy Peanut Butter, Reese’s Cups, Marshmallow Topping & Whip Cream

Bread Pudding Pancakes

$13.99Out of stock

Our Signature Bread Pudding Infused Pancakes, Topped with a Warm Granny Smith Apple Cranberry Compote

2x2x2

$12.99

2 Eggs Any Style, Choice of Meat & Buttermilk Pancakes. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter

The Woodsman

$15.49

Buttermilk Pancakes, Slice of Ham, Two Bacon, Two Sausage Links, Two Eggs Any Style. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter

French Toast

Plain & Simple

$9.99

French Toast, Dusted with Powdered Sugar & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter

Plain & Simple w/Fruit

$11.99

French Toast, Topped with Choice of Fruit. Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter

French Lady

$12.99

Two Eggs Any Style, Choice of Meat & French Toast. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter

Pumpkin French Toast

$12.99

Seasonal Pumpkin Cake Roll, Made like French Toast, Topped with Cream Cheese Icing

Stuffed French Toast

$12.99

French Toast, Stuffed with Strawberry Mascarpone & Fresh Strawberry. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$12.99

French Toast topped with Banana, Icing & Cinnamon Sugar. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter

Banana Bread French Toast

$13.99

Freshly House Made Banana Bread, Topped with Banana, Pecans & Caramel. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter

French Toast Overload

$13.99

French Toast, Stuffed with our House Sweet Cream Cheese, Topped with Banana, Blueberry, Strawberry, Caramel, Pecans & Whip Cream. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter

Waffle French Toast

$14.99

2 Pearl Sugar Waffles, Made like French Toast, Topped with Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Whip Cream & Honey. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter

Red Velvet French Toast

$12.99

Red Velvet French Toast, Topped with Fresh Strawberry, Cream Cheese Icing, White Chocolate & Whip Cream

Peach Cobbler French Toast

$13.99Out of stock

French Toast, Stuffed with a Peach infused Sweet Cream Cheese Filling, Topped with Sugared Pecans, Warm Peach Compote, Caramelized Brown Sugar Oat Crumble & Whip Cream

Omelettes

Chicken Omelette

$13.99

Omelette filled with Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado & Jalapeno. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes

Salsa Omelette

$13.99

Omelette filled with Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Cilantro & Avocado, Topped with Salsa. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes

Gouda Omelette

$13.99

Omelette filled with Bacon, Tomato, Avocado & Gouda. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes

Spinach & Feta Omelette

$12.99

Omelette filled with Baby Spinach & Imported Feta. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes

Southern Belle's Omelette

$13.99

Omelette filled with Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Onion, Mozzarella & Cheddar. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes

The Biscuit Omelette

$13.99

Omelette filled with Sausage, Biscuit & Cheddar, Topped with Sausage Gravy. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes

Vegetable Omelette

$12.49

Omelette filled with Broccoli, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato & Zucchini. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes

Creole Omelette

$14.99Out of stock

Filled with Hot Link Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushroom & Topped with Cajun Cream Sauce

Skirt Steak Omelette

$21.99

Omelette filled with Skirt Steak, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper & Mozzarella. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes

Denver Omelette

$12.99

Omelette filled with Ham, Onion & Green Pepper. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes

Cajun Omelette

$13.99

Omelette filled with Smoked Andouille Sausage, Chicken, Green Peppers & Onions. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes

BYO Omelette

$12.99

Omelette filled with 4 ingredients of your choice with additional at extra charge. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes

Plain Omelette

$10.99

Plain Omelette. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes

Skillets

"The Debutante" Skillet

$13.99

Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Chicken Sausage, Kale, Mushroom, Onion & Mozzarella. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes

Garden Skillet

$13.49

Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Zucchini, Mushroom, Spinach, Onion, Green Pepper, & Mozzarella. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes

Skirt Steak Skillet

$21.99

Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Skirt Steak, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper & Mozzarella. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes

Southern Belle's Skillet

$14.49

Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella & Cheddar. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes

Spanish Skillet

$14.49

Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Chicken Chorizo, Pepper Jack, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato & Avocado. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes

Irishman's Skillet

$14.99

Skillet layered with Hash Browns, House Made Corned Beef Hash (Shredded Corned Beef, Onion, Green Pepper & Potato) & Swiss. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes

Hotlanta Skillet

$14.49

Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Smoked Sausage, Chicken, Onion, Cheddar, Pepper Jack & Jalapeno. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes

Farmer's Skillet

$14.49

Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Sausage, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella & Cheddar, Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Topped with Sausage Gravy. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes

Southern Comfort Skillet

$14.99Out of stock

Hot Link Sausage, Smoked Bacon, Collard Greens, Green Peppers, Onions, Roasted Sweet Potato & Pimento Cheese, Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style & Choice of Toast or Pancakes

"The Nola" Skillet

$14.99

Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Andouille Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese Sauce. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes

Denver Skillet

$13.99

Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions & Cheddar Cheese. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes

Hobo Skillet

$10.99

Skillet layered with Hash Browns & Cheddar. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes

BYO Skillet

$13.99

Skillet layered with Hash Browns, with 4 ingredients of your choice, with additional at extra charge. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes

Waffles

"The Original"

$9.99

Waffle. Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup & Whipped Butter

"The Original" w/Fruit

$11.99

Waffle. Topped with Choice of Fruit. Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup & Whipped Butter

Waffle Breakfast

$12.99

2 Eggs Any Style, Choice of Meat & Waffle. Served with Syrup & Whipped Butter

Chicken & Waffle

$14.99

Bacon Infused Waffle, Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Topped with 1 Egg Any Style. Served with Syrup & Whipped Butter

Sugared Pecan Waffle

$11.99

Pecan Waffle, Topped with Banana & House-Made Sugar Pecans. Served with Syrup & Whipped Butter

Steak & Eggs

Skirt Steak & Eggs

$24.99

10 oz. Broiled Skirt Steak, Served with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes

Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs

$15.49

Biscuit topped with Sausage Gravy with, Breaded Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast. Served with 2 Eggs Any Style & Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$15.49

Biscuit topped with Sausage Gravy with, Country Fried Steak. Served with 2 Eggs Any Style & Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits

Chopped Steak & Eggs

$15.99

Biscuit topped with Sausage Gravy with, Charbroiled Hand Packed Chopped Steak. Served with 2 Eggs Any Style & Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes

Benedicts

Country Benedict

$13.99

Biscuit, Topped with Sausage & Poached Eggs, Topped with Sausage Gravy. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits

Avocado Smashed Benny

$13.99

English Muffin with Smashed Avocado, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Poached Eggs & Basil Pesto. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits

Shamrock Benedict

$14.99

English Muffin with House Made Corn Beef Hash (Shredded Corned Beef, Onion, Green Pepper & Potato) & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits

Green Acres Benedict

$12.99

English Muffin with Zucchini, Spinach, Tomato & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits

Eggs Benedict

$12.99

English Muffin with Canadian Bacon & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits

Eggs Cochon

$14.49

Biscuit, Topped with Fried Green Tomato, Pulled Pork, Poached Egg & Hollandaise. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits

,,"Come-Back" Benedict

$14.99Out of stock

Jalapeno CornBread, Topped with Savory Pork Belly, BBQ Pulled Pork, Poached Eggs & Come-Back Sauce

Crepes

Crepes

$10.99

Crepes

Crepes w/Fruit

$12.99

Crepes, Topped with Choice of Fruit

Chocolate Bliss Crepes

$13.99

Chocolate Crepes filled with Nutella, Topped with Strawberry, Banana & Chocolate

Blintz Crepes

$13.99

Crepes filled with a Sweetened Cottage Cheese & Sour Cream Mixture, Topped with your Choice of Fruit

Cobbler Crepes

$13.99

Crepes, Topped with Strawberry, Blueberry, Peach, Caramelized Brown Sugar Oat Crumble & Powder Sugar

Nutella Crepes

$13.99

Crepes, Filled with Nutella, Topped with Strawberry, Banana, Pecans & Chocolate

Vegan

Vegan Salsa Scrambler

$13.49

Seasoned Tofu, Jalapeno, Onion, Spinach, Mushroom & Black Beans. Served with House Made Salsa & Choice of Hash Browns, Fruit or Grits

Vegan Oatmeal Pancakes

$13.49

Flour & Oatmeal Based Pancake, Topped with Banana & Blueberry. Served with Agave Syrup

Gluten Free

Ancient Grain French Toast

$12.99

Gluten Free French Toast, Topped with Strawberry & Banana

Johnny Cakes

$13.39

Corn Meal & Brown Rice Based Pancakes, Topped with Banana & Strawberry

Gluten Free Crepes

$10.99

Gluten Free Crepes

Healthy

Healthy Start Wrap

$12.99

Whole Wheat Tortilla, Filled with Egg Whites, Mushroom, Jalapeno, Spinach & Park Skim Mozzarella. Served with Side Cup of Fruit & Choice of Soup or Salad

Lo-Cal Scrambler

$12.99

Scrambled Egg Whites with, Spinach, Green Pepper & Mushroom. Served with Side Cup of Fruit & 1 Piece of Wheat Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.99

Toasted Wheat Toast, Topped with Avocado Spread, Grilled Corn, Black Beans, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli & Poached Eggs. Served with Hash Browns, Fruit or Grits

Whipped Feta Toast

$14.99

Toasted Panini Bread, Topped with Spicy Whipped Feta, Arugula, Grilled Tomato, Poached Egg & Balsamic Glaze. Served with Hash Browns, Fruit or Grits

Best Bowl Oatmeal

$6.99

Oatmeal with Brown Sugar, Strawberry & Whipped Cream

Baked Oatmeal

$9.99

Oatmeal, Topped with Apples, House Made Granola with Raisins mixed in & Brown Sugar Crust

Salads

Arugula Salad

$14.49

Organic Arugula with Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Red Onion & Goat Cheese, Served with Balsamic Dressing.

Blackened Chicken Salad

$13.99

Mixed Greens with Blackened Chicken, Green Peppers, Bacon, Tomato & Avocado. Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing

Chopped Greek Chicken Salad

$13.99

Chopped Romaine with Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Olives & Feta. Served with Greek Dressing

Sugared Pecan Salad

$13.99

Mixed Greens with Grilled Chicken, House Made Sugared Pecans, Avocado, Bacon & Cheddar. Served with Honey Dijon Dressing

Texas Roadhouse Salad

$14.99

Mixed Greens with Grilled Chicken, Grilled Corn, Black Beans, Avocado, Grilled Jalapeno & Tortilla Strips. Served with Buffalo Ranch Dressing

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Mixed Greens with Tomato, Avocado, Chopped Egg, Bacon & Grilled Chicken. Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing

Julienne

$14.49

Julienne Salad

$14.49

Between the Bread

Served with Side Soup or Salad

BLT Single

$9.99

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on Choice of Bread. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad

Cali Club

$13.49

Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, Cheese & Mayonnaise on Toasted White Bread. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad

BLT Club

$13.49
Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Buttermilk Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayonnaise & Cheddar on Ciabatta Roll. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad

Reuben Sandwich

$13.99

Corn Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut & Remoulade on Grilled Rye Bread. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.99

American Cheese on Grilled White Bread. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad

"Not Your Mom's Grilled Cheese"

$13.99

Shaved Ham, Bacon, Fried Green Tomato, Smoked Gouda & White Cheddar on Grilled White Bread. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Lettuce, Pesto Sauce & Mozzarella on Ciabatta Roll. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad

Half & Half

$9.99

Choice of Half Sandwich: Ham Smoked Turkey, Tuna Salad, Chicken Salad, Corn Beef or Grilled Cheese on Choice of Bread. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad

The Cubano

$13.99

BBQ Pulled Pork, Shaved Ham, White Cheddar, Mustard, Mayo & Sweet and Spicy Pickles on Ciabatta Roll. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.99

House made Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Wheat Toast. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.99

House made Tuna Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Wheat Toast. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad

Egg Salad Sandwich

$12.99

House made Egg Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Wheat Toast. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad

Cajun Cheese Steak Sanwich

$14.49

Tender Sliced of Shaved Ribeye, Cajun Seasoning, Sautéed with Onions, Green Peppers & White Cheddar with our Buffalo Ranch on a Ciabatta Roll. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad

Skirt Steak Sandwich

$23.99

10 oz. Marinated Skirt Steak, Grilled Onions & Mozzarella Cheese on a Ciabatta Roll. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad

"NOLA" Catfish PoBoy

$13.99

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Honey Hot Sauce, Lettuce, Pickled Cherry Peppers & Ranch on a Ciabatta Roll. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Nashville Hot Sauce, Topped with Cole Slaw & Sweet and Spicy Pickles on a Hamburger Bun. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad

Wraps

Baja Wrap

$12.99

Whole Wheat Tortilla with Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce & Avocado with Ranch Dressing. Served with Fries, Fruit, Homemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad

Fresh Mozzarella Wrap

$12.99

Whole Wheat Tortilla with Arugula, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado & Basil Pesto. Served with Fries, Fruit, Homemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad

Goat Cheese Wrap

$12.99

Whole Wheat Tortilla with Chicken, Spinach, Avocado, Goat Cheese & Balsamic Dressing. Served with Fries, Fruit, Homemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad

Sriracha Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Flour Tortilla with Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, Pepper Jack Cheese & Sriracha Aioli. Served with Fries, Fruit, Homemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad

Burgers

House Burger

$12.99

Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Choice of Cheese on Brioche Bun. Served with Fries, Fruit, Homemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad

The Melt

$13.99

Classic Patty Melt on Grilled Rye with Sweet Caramelized Onions with American & Swiss Cheese. Served with Fries, Fruit, Homemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad

Chorizo Burger

$13.99

Burger with Chorizo, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese & Roasted Jalapeno. Served with Fries, Fruit, Homemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad

The Big Boy Burger

$15.99

Charbroiled 12 oz. Hand Packed Burger on a Ciabatta Roll with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Grilled Jalapeno & American Cheese. Served with Fries, Fruit, Homemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad

Pimento Bacon Burger

$13.99Out of stock

House Burger, Topped with Bacon, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Pimento Cheese on a Brioche Bun, Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw or Cottage Cheese & Choice of Side Soup or Salad

Lunchtime

Country Platter

$13.99

Choice of Country Fried Steak, Pork Fritter or Chicken Fried Chicken, Smothered in Country Gravy. Served with Mashed Potato, Vegetables & a Biscuit

Roscoe's Catfish

$15.99

2 Fresh Catfish Fillets Breaded & Fried, Served with Tartar Sauce, Fries & a Biscuit

Chopped Steak

$15.99

Grilled 12 oz. Chop Steak Topped with Grilled Onion & Peppers. Served with Vegetables & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Homemade Chips or Cole Slaw

Chicken Fingers

$11.99

Chicken Fingers, Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw

Sides

Bowl of Soup

$3.99

32oz Soup

$14.99

Dinner Roll

$0.35

Side Salad

$2.99

Toast

$2.99

2 Eggs

$3.99

Pancakes

$5.50

Cup of Oatmeal

$2.99

Bowl of Oatmeal

$4.49

Hash Browns

$3.49

Hash Browns Crispy

$3.49

Hash Browns Deep Fried

$3.49

Hash Browns w/Cheese

$4.49

Hash Browns w/Onions

$4.29

Hash Browns w/Onions & Cheese

$4.79

Hash Browns w/Peppers

$4.29

Hash Browns w/Peppers & Cheese

$4.79

Hash Browns w/Onions & Peppers

$4.99

House Hash Browns

$4.99

Cup of Grits

$2.99

Cup of Grits w/Cheese

$3.99

Bowl of Grits

$4.49

Bowl of Grits w/Cheese

$5.49

Cup of Fruit

$2.99

Cup of Fruit w/Berries Only

$3.99

Bowl of Fruit

$4.29

Bowl of Fruit w/Berries Only

$5.29

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Fries

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Cottage Fries

$2.99

Chips

$2.99

Tator Tots

$3.99

House Cole Slaw

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy

$3.49

Side Biscuits & Gravy

$4.49

Side Cup of Biscuit Gravy

$2.79

32oz Biscuit Gravy

$15.99

Side Cup of Chorizo Gravy

$2.99

Fried Green Tomato

$4.49

Side Hollandaise

$1.29

Side Avocado

$2.99

(1) Grilled Jalapeno

$1.49

Protein Sides

Bacon

$4.99

Canadian Bacon

$4.79

Ham off the Bone

$5.99

Sausage Patties

$4.99

Sausage Links

$4.99

Sliced Smoked Sausage

$4.99

Turkey Sausage

$4.99

Andouille Sausage

$5.99

Chicken Apple Cherry Sausage Links

$4.99

Chicken Chorizo

$4.99

Pork Belly

$6.99

Corn Beef Hash

$5.99

Skirt Steak

$16.99

Catfish