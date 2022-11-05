Southern Belle's Yorkville

Cajun Cheese Steak Sanwich

$14.49

Tender Sliced of Shaved Ribeye, Cajun Seasoning, Sautéed with Onions, Green Peppers & White Cheddar with our Buffalo Ranch on a Ciabatta Roll. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad