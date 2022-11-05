- Home
- /
- Yorkville
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Southern Belle's - Yorkville
Southern Belle's Yorkville
No reviews yet
56 E. Schoolhouse Road
Yorkville, IL 60560
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Biscuit Craze
BoNuts
Fried Biscuit Donuts (BO-NUTS), Tossed in Cinnamon Sugar. Served with Blueberry Mascarpone & Chocolate Sauce
Basket of Biscuits
Served with Honey & Apple Butter
Morning Wrecker
Dropped Biscuit Filled with Cheesy Eggs, Fried Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Pickled Cherry Peppers, Caramelized Onion & Sausage Gravy. Served with Hash Browns
Stacked Biscuit
Dropped Biscuit Layered with Hash Browns, Cheesy Eggs & Sausage Gravy. Garnished with Bacon & Cheddar
Country Style Biscuits & Gravy
Country Style Biscuits Topped with Sausage Gravy. Served with Hash Browns
Country Style Biscuits & Gravy w/Eggs
Country Style Biscuits Topped with Sausage Gravy. Served with Hash Browns
Stacked Rib-Eye Biscuit
Dropped Biscuit Layered with Hash Browns, Cheesy Eggs & Pepper Jack Cheese filled with Shaved Rib-Eye, Onion, Mushroom & Peppers
"Un-Porking Believable" Biscuit
Dropped Biscuit Layered with Hash Browns, Fried Pork Tenderloin, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Cheesy Eggs & Chorizo Gravy
Belly Buster Biscuit
Dropped Biscuit, Layered with Fried Chicken Breast, Pork Belly, Sausage, Cheesy Eggs & Sausage Gravy
Southern Comfort Biscuit
Dropped Biscuit, Layered with Hash Browns, Pork Belly, Scrambled Cheesy Eggs, Green Onions & Chorizo Gravy
"Cordon Bleu" Stacked Biscuit
Dropped Biscuit, Layered with Hash Browns, Scrambled Eggs, Fried Chicken Breast, Sliced Ham, Swiss Cheese & White Cheddar-Jack Cheese Sauce
Dirty Bird Stacked Biscuit
Dropped Biscuit, Layered with Hash Browns, Fried Chicken Breast, Drizzled with Hot Honey Sauce, Cheesy Eggs, Crispy Bacon & Our Signature Cajun Cream Sauce
Breakfast Basics
2 Eggs
2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
2 Eggs w/Meat
2 Eggs Any Style with Choice of Meat. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Breakfast Sandwich
Served on Multi-Grain Toast with Eggs, Bacon or Sausage & American Cheese. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits
Morning Glory
Served on Panini Bread, Filled with Fried Green Tomato, Bacon, Scrambled Eggs & White Cheddar. Served with Hash Browns, Fruit or Grits
SB House Specialties
Eggy-Waffle Sandwich
Pearl Sugar Waffle Sandwich Filled with Choice of Sausage, Ham, Bacon or Chicken Fried Chicken & Cheesy Eggs. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits
Georgia Catfish & Jalapeño Cheddar Grits
Creamy Cheddar Grits with Bacon, Mushroom, Jalapeno, Cajun Spices & a Blend of Cheeses Sautéed in our House Made Cajun Cream Sauce, Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style
Migas
Grilled Jalapeno, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro & Fried Corn Tortilla Chips & Mozzarella, Tossed with Eggs, Accented with Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream and Salsa on Side. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits
"South of the Border" Fried Chicken
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Topped with our Chorizo Gravy, Dropped Biscuit, Two Eggs Any Style & Scallions. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits
Corned Beef Hash
House Made Corn Beef Hash (Shredded Corned Beef, Onion, Green pepper & Potato), Two Eggs Any Style. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Shrimp & Grits
Creamy Grits with Shrimp, Bacon, Jalapeño, Mushroom, Cajun Spices & a Blend of Cheeses, Sautéed in a Cajun Cream Sauce with 2 Eggs Any Style
Breakfast Tacos
Corn Tortilla, Eggs, Chicken Chorizo, Tomato, Sriracha Aioli, Pico de Gallo & Pepper Jack Cheese. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits
Ranchero Breakfast Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Eggs, Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Black Beans, & Grilled Corn. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits
Loaded Tots
A Bed of Tater Tots, Layered with White Jack Cheese Sauce, BBQ Pulled Pork, Cheesy Eggs, Chopped Bacon & Green Onion. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Burnt Ends Bowl
Caramelized Brisket Ends tossed in BBQ, Green Peppers & Onions layered over a Bed of Tater Tots. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Toast or Pancakes
Ragin Cajun Grits Bowl
Creamy Grits covered with Cajun Cream Sauce, Topped with Shrimp, Andouille Sausage & 2 Eggs Any Style
Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes, Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Chocolate Chip Buttermilk Pancakes, Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
Buttermilk Pancakes w/Fruit
Buttermilk Pancakes, Topped with Choice of Fruit. Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
Pumpkin Pancakes
Seasonal Pumpkin Pancakes, Topped with Apple Compote & Cranberries
CinnaBomb Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes filled with a Cinnamon Roll Brown Sugar Swirl, Topped with Cinnamon Butter & Icing. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
Caramel Banana Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Banana, Topped with Banana, House-Made Sugared Pecans & Caramel. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
Camp-Fire Pancakes
Buttermilk Chocolate Chip Pancakes, Drizzled with Chocolate Syrup & Marshmallow Sauce, Topped with Whip Cream & Graham Crackers. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
Granny's Apple Butter Pancakes
Warm Apple Butter filled Buttermilk Pancakes, Topped with Cinnamon Apples & Pecans. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
Praline Banana Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Banana & Chocolate Morsels, Topped with Banana & Pecan Praline Syrup. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
Fluffernutter Pancakes
Pancakes Layered with Creamy Peanut Butter, Reese’s Cups, Marshmallow Topping & Whip Cream
Bread Pudding Pancakes
Our Signature Bread Pudding Infused Pancakes, Topped with a Warm Granny Smith Apple Cranberry Compote
2x2x2
2 Eggs Any Style, Choice of Meat & Buttermilk Pancakes. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
The Woodsman
Buttermilk Pancakes, Slice of Ham, Two Bacon, Two Sausage Links, Two Eggs Any Style. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
French Toast
Plain & Simple
French Toast, Dusted with Powdered Sugar & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
Plain & Simple w/Fruit
French Toast, Topped with Choice of Fruit. Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
French Lady
Two Eggs Any Style, Choice of Meat & French Toast. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
Pumpkin French Toast
Seasonal Pumpkin Cake Roll, Made like French Toast, Topped with Cream Cheese Icing
Stuffed French Toast
French Toast, Stuffed with Strawberry Mascarpone & Fresh Strawberry. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
French Toast topped with Banana, Icing & Cinnamon Sugar. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
Banana Bread French Toast
Freshly House Made Banana Bread, Topped with Banana, Pecans & Caramel. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
French Toast Overload
French Toast, Stuffed with our House Sweet Cream Cheese, Topped with Banana, Blueberry, Strawberry, Caramel, Pecans & Whip Cream. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
Waffle French Toast
2 Pearl Sugar Waffles, Made like French Toast, Topped with Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Whip Cream & Honey. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
Red Velvet French Toast
Red Velvet French Toast, Topped with Fresh Strawberry, Cream Cheese Icing, White Chocolate & Whip Cream
Peach Cobbler French Toast
French Toast, Stuffed with a Peach infused Sweet Cream Cheese Filling, Topped with Sugared Pecans, Warm Peach Compote, Caramelized Brown Sugar Oat Crumble & Whip Cream
Omelettes
Chicken Omelette
Omelette filled with Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado & Jalapeno. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Salsa Omelette
Omelette filled with Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Cilantro & Avocado, Topped with Salsa. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Gouda Omelette
Omelette filled with Bacon, Tomato, Avocado & Gouda. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Spinach & Feta Omelette
Omelette filled with Baby Spinach & Imported Feta. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Southern Belle's Omelette
Omelette filled with Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Onion, Mozzarella & Cheddar. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
The Biscuit Omelette
Omelette filled with Sausage, Biscuit & Cheddar, Topped with Sausage Gravy. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Vegetable Omelette
Omelette filled with Broccoli, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato & Zucchini. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Creole Omelette
Filled with Hot Link Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushroom & Topped with Cajun Cream Sauce
Skirt Steak Omelette
Omelette filled with Skirt Steak, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper & Mozzarella. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Denver Omelette
Omelette filled with Ham, Onion & Green Pepper. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Cajun Omelette
Omelette filled with Smoked Andouille Sausage, Chicken, Green Peppers & Onions. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
BYO Omelette
Omelette filled with 4 ingredients of your choice with additional at extra charge. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Plain Omelette
Plain Omelette. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Skillets
"The Debutante" Skillet
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Chicken Sausage, Kale, Mushroom, Onion & Mozzarella. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Garden Skillet
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Zucchini, Mushroom, Spinach, Onion, Green Pepper, & Mozzarella. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Skirt Steak Skillet
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Skirt Steak, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper & Mozzarella. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Southern Belle's Skillet
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella & Cheddar. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Spanish Skillet
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Chicken Chorizo, Pepper Jack, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato & Avocado. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Irishman's Skillet
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, House Made Corned Beef Hash (Shredded Corned Beef, Onion, Green Pepper & Potato) & Swiss. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Hotlanta Skillet
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Smoked Sausage, Chicken, Onion, Cheddar, Pepper Jack & Jalapeno. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Farmer's Skillet
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Sausage, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella & Cheddar, Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Topped with Sausage Gravy. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Southern Comfort Skillet
Hot Link Sausage, Smoked Bacon, Collard Greens, Green Peppers, Onions, Roasted Sweet Potato & Pimento Cheese, Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
"The Nola" Skillet
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Andouille Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese Sauce. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Denver Skillet
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions & Cheddar Cheese. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Hobo Skillet
Skillet layered with Hash Browns & Cheddar. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
BYO Skillet
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, with 4 ingredients of your choice, with additional at extra charge. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Waffles
"The Original"
Waffle. Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup & Whipped Butter
"The Original" w/Fruit
Waffle. Topped with Choice of Fruit. Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup & Whipped Butter
Waffle Breakfast
2 Eggs Any Style, Choice of Meat & Waffle. Served with Syrup & Whipped Butter
Chicken & Waffle
Bacon Infused Waffle, Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Topped with 1 Egg Any Style. Served with Syrup & Whipped Butter
Sugared Pecan Waffle
Pecan Waffle, Topped with Banana & House-Made Sugar Pecans. Served with Syrup & Whipped Butter
Steak & Eggs
Skirt Steak & Eggs
10 oz. Broiled Skirt Steak, Served with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs
Biscuit topped with Sausage Gravy with, Breaded Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast. Served with 2 Eggs Any Style & Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Biscuit topped with Sausage Gravy with, Country Fried Steak. Served with 2 Eggs Any Style & Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits
Chopped Steak & Eggs
Biscuit topped with Sausage Gravy with, Charbroiled Hand Packed Chopped Steak. Served with 2 Eggs Any Style & Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Benedicts
Country Benedict
Biscuit, Topped with Sausage & Poached Eggs, Topped with Sausage Gravy. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits
Avocado Smashed Benny
English Muffin with Smashed Avocado, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Poached Eggs & Basil Pesto. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits
Shamrock Benedict
English Muffin with House Made Corn Beef Hash (Shredded Corned Beef, Onion, Green Pepper & Potato) & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits
Green Acres Benedict
English Muffin with Zucchini, Spinach, Tomato & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits
Eggs Benedict
English Muffin with Canadian Bacon & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits
Eggs Cochon
Biscuit, Topped with Fried Green Tomato, Pulled Pork, Poached Egg & Hollandaise. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits
,,"Come-Back" Benedict
Jalapeno CornBread, Topped with Savory Pork Belly, BBQ Pulled Pork, Poached Eggs & Come-Back Sauce
Crepes
Crepes
Crepes
Crepes w/Fruit
Crepes, Topped with Choice of Fruit
Chocolate Bliss Crepes
Chocolate Crepes filled with Nutella, Topped with Strawberry, Banana & Chocolate
Blintz Crepes
Crepes filled with a Sweetened Cottage Cheese & Sour Cream Mixture, Topped with your Choice of Fruit
Cobbler Crepes
Crepes, Topped with Strawberry, Blueberry, Peach, Caramelized Brown Sugar Oat Crumble & Powder Sugar
Nutella Crepes
Crepes, Filled with Nutella, Topped with Strawberry, Banana, Pecans & Chocolate
Vegan
Gluten Free
Healthy
Healthy Start Wrap
Whole Wheat Tortilla, Filled with Egg Whites, Mushroom, Jalapeno, Spinach & Park Skim Mozzarella. Served with Side Cup of Fruit & Choice of Soup or Salad
Lo-Cal Scrambler
Scrambled Egg Whites with, Spinach, Green Pepper & Mushroom. Served with Side Cup of Fruit & 1 Piece of Wheat Toast
Avocado Toast
Toasted Wheat Toast, Topped with Avocado Spread, Grilled Corn, Black Beans, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli & Poached Eggs. Served with Hash Browns, Fruit or Grits
Whipped Feta Toast
Toasted Panini Bread, Topped with Spicy Whipped Feta, Arugula, Grilled Tomato, Poached Egg & Balsamic Glaze. Served with Hash Browns, Fruit or Grits
Best Bowl Oatmeal
Oatmeal with Brown Sugar, Strawberry & Whipped Cream
Baked Oatmeal
Oatmeal, Topped with Apples, House Made Granola with Raisins mixed in & Brown Sugar Crust
Salads
Arugula Salad
Organic Arugula with Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Red Onion & Goat Cheese, Served with Balsamic Dressing.
Blackened Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens with Blackened Chicken, Green Peppers, Bacon, Tomato & Avocado. Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing
Chopped Greek Chicken Salad
Chopped Romaine with Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Olives & Feta. Served with Greek Dressing
Sugared Pecan Salad
Mixed Greens with Grilled Chicken, House Made Sugared Pecans, Avocado, Bacon & Cheddar. Served with Honey Dijon Dressing
Texas Roadhouse Salad
Mixed Greens with Grilled Chicken, Grilled Corn, Black Beans, Avocado, Grilled Jalapeno & Tortilla Strips. Served with Buffalo Ranch Dressing
Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens with Tomato, Avocado, Chopped Egg, Bacon & Grilled Chicken. Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing
Julienne
Julienne Salad
Between the Bread
BLT Single
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on Choice of Bread. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad
Cali Club
Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, Cheese & Mayonnaise on Toasted White Bread. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad
BLT Club
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayonnaise & Cheddar on Ciabatta Roll. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad
Reuben Sandwich
Corn Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut & Remoulade on Grilled Rye Bread. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
American Cheese on Grilled White Bread. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad
"Not Your Mom's Grilled Cheese"
Shaved Ham, Bacon, Fried Green Tomato, Smoked Gouda & White Cheddar on Grilled White Bread. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Lettuce, Pesto Sauce & Mozzarella on Ciabatta Roll. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad
Half & Half
Choice of Half Sandwich: Ham Smoked Turkey, Tuna Salad, Chicken Salad, Corn Beef or Grilled Cheese on Choice of Bread. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad
The Cubano
BBQ Pulled Pork, Shaved Ham, White Cheddar, Mustard, Mayo & Sweet and Spicy Pickles on Ciabatta Roll. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad
Chicken Salad Sandwich
House made Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Wheat Toast. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad
Tuna Salad Sandwich
House made Tuna Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Wheat Toast. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad
Egg Salad Sandwich
House made Egg Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Wheat Toast. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad
Cajun Cheese Steak Sanwich
Tender Sliced of Shaved Ribeye, Cajun Seasoning, Sautéed with Onions, Green Peppers & White Cheddar with our Buffalo Ranch on a Ciabatta Roll. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad
Skirt Steak Sandwich
10 oz. Marinated Skirt Steak, Grilled Onions & Mozzarella Cheese on a Ciabatta Roll. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad
"NOLA" Catfish PoBoy
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Honey Hot Sauce, Lettuce, Pickled Cherry Peppers & Ranch on a Ciabatta Roll. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Nashville Hot Sauce, Topped with Cole Slaw & Sweet and Spicy Pickles on a Hamburger Bun. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad
Wraps
Baja Wrap
Whole Wheat Tortilla with Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce & Avocado with Ranch Dressing. Served with Fries, Fruit, Homemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad
Fresh Mozzarella Wrap
Whole Wheat Tortilla with Arugula, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado & Basil Pesto. Served with Fries, Fruit, Homemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad
Goat Cheese Wrap
Whole Wheat Tortilla with Chicken, Spinach, Avocado, Goat Cheese & Balsamic Dressing. Served with Fries, Fruit, Homemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad
Sriracha Chicken Wrap
Flour Tortilla with Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, Pepper Jack Cheese & Sriracha Aioli. Served with Fries, Fruit, Homemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad
Burgers
House Burger
Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Choice of Cheese on Brioche Bun. Served with Fries, Fruit, Homemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad
The Melt
Classic Patty Melt on Grilled Rye with Sweet Caramelized Onions with American & Swiss Cheese. Served with Fries, Fruit, Homemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad
Chorizo Burger
Burger with Chorizo, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese & Roasted Jalapeno. Served with Fries, Fruit, Homemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad
The Big Boy Burger
Charbroiled 12 oz. Hand Packed Burger on a Ciabatta Roll with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Grilled Jalapeno & American Cheese. Served with Fries, Fruit, Homemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad
Pimento Bacon Burger
House Burger, Topped with Bacon, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Pimento Cheese on a Brioche Bun, Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw or Cottage Cheese & Choice of Side Soup or Salad
Lunchtime
Country Platter
Choice of Country Fried Steak, Pork Fritter or Chicken Fried Chicken, Smothered in Country Gravy. Served with Mashed Potato, Vegetables & a Biscuit
Roscoe's Catfish
2 Fresh Catfish Fillets Breaded & Fried, Served with Tartar Sauce, Fries & a Biscuit
Chopped Steak
Grilled 12 oz. Chop Steak Topped with Grilled Onion & Peppers. Served with Vegetables & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Homemade Chips or Cole Slaw
Chicken Fingers
Chicken Fingers, Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw