Cuban Eddies

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

216 Rivervale Rd • $

Avg 4 (73 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Steak Empanadas$1.75
Croquetas$0.75
Fried and stuffed with ham and potato.
Cuban Sandwich$6.50
Roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on Cuban bread toasted.
Beef & Cheese Empanadas$1.65
Beef & Jalapeno Empanadas$1.65
Spicy Chicken Empanadas$1.65
Beef Empanadas$1.70
Chicken Empandas$1.65
Maduros$3.99
Fried sweet plantains
Cheese Empanadas$1.65
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

216 Rivervale Rd

Rivervale NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
