Go
Toast

CUCINA enoteca

CUCINA enoteca is a modern california-inspired italian kitchen meets charming bohemian eatery in one of orange county’s only retail wine shop and restaurant-in-one concepts. CUCINA enoteca Irvine’s bustling environment includes an open kitchen, dining room, bar, community seating and two patios. the restaurant is situated on the northwest side of the irvine spectrum center, across from the edwards IMAX theater.

532 Spectrum Center Dr.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

cheese pizza$17.00
all pizza 20% off every Tuesday! use promo code: TAKEOUT20
rigatoni bolognese$23.00
veal + pork + lemon ricotta + grana padano
house made focaccia$9.00
toasted garlic + parmesan + butter
margherita pizza$18.50
tomato sauce + house made mozzarella + basil
all pizza 20% off every Tuesday! use promo code: TAKEOUT20
pepperoni + sausage pizza$21.00
ricotta + fresh mozzarella + tomato + garlic + basil
all pizza 20% off every Tuesday! use promo code: TAKEOUT20
italian chopped$15.00
escarole + radicchio + green bean + cherry tomato + cucumber + provolone + pepperoncini + ceci bean + almond + dill + oregano vinaigrette + rosemary breadcrumb*
burnt brussels sprouts$10.00
ivan's hot sauce
short rib pappardelle$24.50
cremini mushroom + carrot + parmesan
mushroom + goat cheese pizza$19.00
caramelized onion + truffle oil + fresh herb
all pizza 20% off every Tuesday! use promo code: TAKEOUT20
shrimp + clam + squid ink linguine$26.00
roasted tomato + cipollini onion + saffron broth
See full menu

Location

532 Spectrum Center Dr.

Irvine CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Alley

No reviews yet

It's time for Tea

Chocolate Bash - Irvine Spectrum

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Spectrum Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy!

Habana

No reviews yet

Thank you for dining at Habana. For future reservations or Curbside Pickup please visit our website RestaurantHabana.com

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston