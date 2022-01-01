Restaurant header imageView gallery

Irvine Improv/Umami Burger

review star

No reviews yet

527 Spectrum Center Drive

Irvine, CA 92618

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Double Burgers

Double Umami Burger

Double Umami Burger

$11.95

Smashed Double Patties, Dashi Onions, American Cheese, Pickle Chips, Umami Sauce on a Squishy Bun

Double The Deluxe Burger

Double The Deluxe Burger

$12.50

Smashed Double Patties, Dashi Onions, American Cheese, Pickle Chips, Mustard, Ketchup on a Squishy Bun

Double Truffle Burger

Double Truffle Burger

$12.95

Smashed Double Patties, Dashi Onions, Truffle provolone Cheese, Pickle Chips, Truff Mayo on a Squishy Bun

Double OG Burger

Double OG Burger

$10.95

Smashed Double Patties, American Cheese on a Squishy Bun

Double Reggiano Burger

Double Reggiano Burger

$12.95

Smashed Double Patties, Parm Cheese, Bacon, Pesto, Balsamic Sauce on a Squishy Bun

Double Garlic Burger

Double Garlic Burger

$12.50

Smashed Double Patties, Dashi Onions, Provolone Cheese, Pickle Chips, Black Garlic Sauce on a Squishy Bun

Double Earth Burger

Double Earth Burger

$13.95

Smashed Double Impossible Patties, chopped Onions, Vegan American Cheese, Pickle Chips, Green Goddess Sauce on a Vegan Bun

Double Bacon Ranch Burger

Double Bacon Ranch Burger

$11.95

Smashed Double Patties, Dashi Onions, American Cheese, Bacon, Miso Ranch Sauce on a on a Squishy Bun

Single Burgers

Single The Umami Burger

Single The Umami Burger

$8.95

Smashed Patty, Dashi Onions, American Cheese, Pickle Chips, Umami Sauce on a Squishy Bun

Single The Orginal Burger

Single The Orginal Burger

$7.95

Smashed Patty and American Cheese on a Squishy Bun

Single The Single Deluxe Burger

Single The Single Deluxe Burger

$9.50

Smashed Patty, Dashi Onions, American Cheese, Pickle Chips, Mustard, Ketchup on a Squishy Bun

Single Truffle Burger

Single Truffle Burger

$9.95

Smashed Patty, Dashi Onions, Truffle provolone Cheese, Pickle Chips, Truff Mayo on a Squishy Bun

Single The Reggiano Burger

Single The Reggiano Burger

$9.95

Smashed Patty, Parm Cheese, Bacon, Pesto, Balsamic Sauce on a Squishy Bun

Single The Black Garlic Burger

Single The Black Garlic Burger

$9.50

Smashed Patty, Dashi Onions, Provolone Cheese, Pickle Chips, Black Garlic Sauce on a Squishy Bun

Single The Earth Burger

Single The Earth Burger

$10.95

Smashed Impossible Patty, chopped Onions, Vegan American Cheese, Pickle Chips, Green Goddess Sauce on a Vegan Bun

Single The Bacon Ranch Burger

Single The Bacon Ranch Burger

$8.95

Smashed Patty, Dashi Onions, American Cheese, Bacon, Miso Ranch Sauce on a on a Squishy Bun

Appetizers

Cheesy Potato Tots

Cheesy Potato Tots

$7.50

Hand breaded and deep fried potato tots filled with our signature three cheese blend, topped with parm cheese served with your choice of one sauce

Umami Chik'n Wings (5)

$11.95

Your choice of either 5 piece or 10 piece Meatless Quorn Chik'n wings tossed in your choice of buffalo or bbq, served with your choice of one sauce

Umami Chik'n Wings (10)

$23.90

Your choice of either 5 piece or 10 piece Meatless Quorn Chik'n wings tossed in your choice of buffalo or bbq, served with your choice of one sauce

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Seasoned with our Umami spice and served with your choice of one sauce

Thin Fries

Thin Fries

$3.95

Seasoned with our Umami spice and served with your choice of one sauce

Togarashi Fries

Togarashi Fries

$5.75

Seasoned with Japanese chili powder served with your choice of one sauce

ParmTruffle Fries

ParmTruffle Fries

$5.95

Truffle infused Umami Spice, topped with Parmesan Cheese, and served with choice of sauce.

Shakes

UM Chocolate Milkshake

UM Chocolate Milkshake

$8.95

Chocolate ice cream, milk and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries or glazed nuts at an additional cost.

UM Classic Vanilla Milkshake

UM Classic Vanilla Milkshake

$8.95

Vanilla ice cream, milk and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries or glazed nuts at an additional cost.

UM Strawberry Milkshake

UM Strawberry Milkshake

$8.95

Strawberry ice cream, milk and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries or glazed nuts at an additional cost.

UM Neapolitan Milkshake

UM Neapolitan Milkshake

$8.95

Vanilla ice cream, chocolate ice cream, strawberry, milk and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries or glazed nuts at an additional cost.

Desserts

Apple Hand Pie

Apple Hand Pie

$6.95

Classic apple pie filling in a crispy golden crust

Fig & Brie Hand Pie

Fig & Brie Hand Pie

$6.95

Sweet fig jam, mild robust brie cheese in a crispy golden crust

Yuzu Kaya Hand Pie

Yuzu Kaya Hand Pie

$6.95

Asian citrus custard, sweet coconut jam in a crispy golden crust

DRFT Beer

Umami-Michelob Ultra

Umami-Michelob Ultra

$8.00

lager | 4.2% abv | Missouri

Umami-Golden Road Mango Cart

Umami-Golden Road Mango Cart

$9.00

wheat ale | 4% abv | California

Umami-805

Umami-805

$8.00

golden blonde ale | 4.7% abv | California

Umami-Stella

Umami-Stella

$10.00

pale lager | 5% abv | Belgium

Umami-Elysian Space Dust IPA

Umami-Elysian Space Dust IPA

$9.00

ipa | 8.2% abv | Washington

BTL Beer

Umami BTL-Angry Orchard

Umami BTL-Angry Orchard

$8.00

apple cider | 5% abv | New York

Umami-White Claw Blk Cherry

Umami-White Claw Blk Cherry

$9.00

hard seltzer | 5% abv | Illinois

Umami BTL-Bud Light

Umami BTL-Bud Light

$7.00

lager | 4.2% abv | Missouri

Umami-Pabst Blue Ribbon

Umami-Pabst Blue Ribbon

$7.00

lager | 4.7% abv | Wisconsin

Umami-Lagunitas

Umami-Lagunitas

$9.00

ipa | 6.2% abv | California

Wine

GLS EOS Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS EOS Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GLS EOS Cabernet

$10.00

GLS EOS Merlot

$10.00

GLS EOS Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS EOS Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00
GLS Freakshow Chard

GLS Freakshow Chard

$12.00

Chardonnay | 13.5% abv | Lodi CA

GLS Emmolo Sauv Blanc

GLS Emmolo Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc | 12.4% abv | Napa CA

GLS Seaglass Rose

GLS Seaglass Rose

$12.00

Pink Wine | 12.5% abv | Monterey County CA

GLS Folie A Duex Merlot

GLS Folie A Duex Merlot

$12.00

Merlot | 13.5% abv | Sonoma CA

GLS Bonanza Cab

GLS Bonanza Cab

$12.00

Cabernet Sauvignon | 14.6% abv | California

BTL Freakshow Chard

BTL Freakshow Chard

$48.00

Chardonnay | 13.5% abv | Lodi CA

BTL Emmolo Sauv Blanc

BTL Emmolo Sauv Blanc

$48.00

Sauvignon Blanc | 12.4% abv | Napa CA

BTL Seaglass Rose

BTL Seaglass Rose

$48.00

Pink Wine | 12.5% abv | Monterey County CA

BTL Folie A Duex Merlot

BTL Folie A Duex Merlot

$48.00

Merlot | 13.5% abv | Sonoma CA

BTL Bonanza Cab

BTL Bonanza Cab

$48.00

Cabernet Sauvignon | 14.6% abv | California

Beverage

ARNOLD PALMER - R

ARNOLD PALMER - R

$4.00
ROY ROGERS - R

ROY ROGERS - R

$4.00
SHIRLEY TEMPLE - R

SHIRLEY TEMPLE - R

$4.00

Water

SPARKLING EVIAN BOTTLED WATER

SPARKLING EVIAN BOTTLED WATER

$4.00
STILL EVIAN BOTTLED WATER

STILL EVIAN BOTTLED WATER

$4.00
TONIC WATER

TONIC WATER

$4.00

SODA WATER

$1.00

Soda

DIET PEPSI

DIET PEPSI

$4.00
GINGER ALE

GINGER ALE

$4.00
LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$4.00
MOUNTAIN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW

$4.00
PEPSI

PEPSI

$4.00
SIERRA MIST

SIERRA MIST

$4.00

Coffee/Tea

DECAFE COFFEE

$4.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$6.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

ICE TEA

$6.00

REGULAR COFFEE

$4.00

Juice

CRANBERRY JUICE

$6.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE -

$6.00

ORANGE JUICE

$6.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$6.00

TOMATO JUICE

$6.00

Cans

RED BULL EDITION - BLUEBERRY

RED BULL EDITION - BLUEBERRY

$6.00
RED BULL EDITION - TROPICAL

RED BULL EDITION - TROPICAL

$6.00

WATERMELON RED BULL EDITION

$6.00

RED BULL ENERGY DRINK

$6.00

SUGAR FREE RED BULL

$6.00

Umami Specialty Cocktails

Mezcal Eastside

$14.00

Michelada

$14.00

Peach John Daly

$14.00

Rose Aperol Sangria

$14.00

Tomatillo Highball

$14.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$9.00
Absolut Vodka

Absolut Vodka

$12.00
Belvedere

Belvedere

$13.00
Ciroc Vodka

Ciroc Vodka

$13.00
Grey Goose Vodka

Grey Goose Vodka

$13.00
Ketel One Cuc/Mint Vodka

Ketel One Cuc/Mint Vodka

$12.00
Ketel One Vodka

Ketel One Vodka

$12.00
SKYY Vodka

SKYY Vodka

$11.00
Smirnoff Vodka

Smirnoff Vodka

$12.00
Stoli Cucumber Vodka

Stoli Cucumber Vodka

$12.00
STOLI Vodka

STOLI Vodka

$12.00
Tito's Vodka

Tito's Vodka

$11.00

Gin

Well Gin

$9.00
Beefeater Gin

Beefeater Gin

$11.00
Bombay Sapphire Gin

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$12.00
Hendricks Gin

Hendricks Gin

$13.00
Nolets Gin

Nolets Gin

$13.00
Tanqueray 10 Gin

Tanqueray 10 Gin

$13.00
Tanqueray Gin

Tanqueray Gin

$12.00

Rum

Well Rum

$9.00
Bacardi Rum

Bacardi Rum

$11.00
Captain Morgan Rum

Captain Morgan Rum

$11.00
Goslings Dark Rum

Goslings Dark Rum

$11.00
Malibu Rum

Malibu Rum

$11.00
Ron Zacapa Rum

Ron Zacapa Rum

$13.00
RumHaven Coconut Rum

RumHaven Coconut Rum

$11.00
Sailer Jerry Spiced Rum

Sailer Jerry Spiced Rum

$11.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$9.00
Casamigos Anejo

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00
Casamigos Blanco

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00
Casamigos Mezcal

Casamigos Mezcal

$15.00
Casamigos Reposado

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00
Clase Azul Reposado

Clase Azul Reposado

$41.00
Don Julio 1942

Don Julio 1942

$48.00
Don Julio Anejo

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00
Don Julio Blanco

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00
Don Julio Reposado

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00
Jose Cuervo 1800

Jose Cuervo 1800

$12.00
Jose Cuervo Esp Gold

Jose Cuervo Esp Gold

$11.00
Jose Cuervo Silver

Jose Cuervo Silver

$11.00
Jose Cuervo Trad Plata

Jose Cuervo Trad Plata

$12.00
Margaritaville Silver

Margaritaville Silver

$11.00
Patron Anejo

Patron Anejo

$15.00
Patron Reposado

Patron Reposado

$14.00
Patron Silver

Patron Silver

$13.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$9.00
Angels Envy

Angels Envy

$14.00
Buffalo Trace

Buffalo Trace

$12.00
Bulleit Rye

Bulleit Rye

$12.00
Crown Royal

Crown Royal

$12.00
Crown Royal Apple

Crown Royal Apple

$12.00
Jack Daniels

Jack Daniels

$12.00
Jameson Whiskey

Jameson Whiskey

$12.00
Tullamore

Tullamore

$12.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Bourbon

$9.00
Basil Hayden

Basil Hayden

$13.00
Bookers

Bookers

$15.00
Bulleit Bourbon

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00
Jim Beam

Jim Beam

$11.00
Knob Creek

Knob Creek

$13.00
Makers Mark

Makers Mark

$12.00
Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve

$13.00
Dewars Scotch

Dewars Scotch

$12.00
Glenfiddich 12yr

Glenfiddich 12yr

$14.00
Glenlivet 12yr

Glenlivet 12yr

$14.00
Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00
Johnnie Walker Red

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00
Laphroaig 10yr

Laphroaig 10yr

$14.00

Well Scotch

$9.00
Johnnie Walker Blue

Johnnie Walker Blue

$68.00
Lagavulin 16yr

Lagavulin 16yr

$21.00
Macallan Double Cask

Macallan Double Cask

$18.00
Oban 14yr

Oban 14yr

$23.00

Liqueurs

Aperol

Aperol

$13.00
Apple Pucker

Apple Pucker

$9.00
Baileys

Baileys

$13.00
Blue Curacao

Blue Curacao

$9.00
Butterscotch

Butterscotch

$9.00
Campari

Campari

$12.00

Chambord

$12.00

Cointreau

$13.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$13.00

Fireball

$11.00

Frangelico

$13.00

Goldschlager

$12.00

Gran Mariner

$13.00

Jagermeister

$11.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Luxardo

$12.00

Peach Schnapps

$9.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$9.00

Rumplemintz

$12.00

Sambuca

$11.00

Southern Comfort

$11.00

St Germain

$12.00

Triple Sec

$9.00

Well Amaretto

$9.00

Brandy / Cognac

Korbel

$11.00

Courvoisier VS

$15.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Remy Martin

$15.00

HATS & BEANIES

IMPROV EMBROIDERY DAD HAT 2022

IMPROV EMBROIDERY DAD HAT 2022

$28.00

Mid profile, unstructured six-panel cap, Adjustable fastener with metal clasp, tonal under-peak lining, Lightweight, Flat Peak, 100% cotton, One size fits all

CHECKERED PATCH HAT 2022

CHECKERED PATCH HAT 2022

$28.00

80/20 acrylic/wool, Structured, five-panel, high-profile, Flat bill, green under visor, Snapback closure

UNSTRUCTURED BEANIE 2022

UNSTRUCTURED BEANIE 2022

$25.00

100% Acrylic, Made in the USA, One size fits all

RETAIL CLOTHING

EVENING AT THE IMPROV T-SHIRT

EVENING AT THE IMPROV T-SHIRT

$28.00

100% combed ring-spun cotton, 32 singles, Color: Natural, Fabric laundered, Set-in 1x1 baby rib collar, Hemmed sleeves

OPEN MIC T-SHIRT

OPEN MIC T-SHIRT

$28.00

100% combed ringspun cotton, 32 singles Color: Graphite Black Fabric laundered Set-in 1x1 baby rib collar Hemmed sleeves Side-seamed

CHECKERED IMPROV T-SHIRT

CHECKERED IMPROV T-SHIRT

$28.00

100% combed ringspun cotton, 32 singles Color: Natural Fabric laundered Set-in 1x1 baby rib collar Hemmed sleeves Side-seamed

IMPROV HOODIE

IMPROV HOODIE

$49.00

80/20 cotton/polyester blend fleece with 100% cotton face, 20 singles Color: Black Standard fit Jersey lined hood Split-stitched double-needle sewing on all seams 1x1 ribbing at cuffs & waistba