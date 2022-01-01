Irvine Improv/Umami Burger
527 Spectrum Center Drive
Irvine, CA 92618
Double Burgers
Double Umami Burger
Smashed Double Patties, Dashi Onions, American Cheese, Pickle Chips, Umami Sauce on a Squishy Bun
Double The Deluxe Burger
Smashed Double Patties, Dashi Onions, American Cheese, Pickle Chips, Mustard, Ketchup on a Squishy Bun
Double Truffle Burger
Smashed Double Patties, Dashi Onions, Truffle provolone Cheese, Pickle Chips, Truff Mayo on a Squishy Bun
Double OG Burger
Smashed Double Patties, American Cheese on a Squishy Bun
Double Reggiano Burger
Smashed Double Patties, Parm Cheese, Bacon, Pesto, Balsamic Sauce on a Squishy Bun
Double Garlic Burger
Smashed Double Patties, Dashi Onions, Provolone Cheese, Pickle Chips, Black Garlic Sauce on a Squishy Bun
Double Earth Burger
Smashed Double Impossible Patties, chopped Onions, Vegan American Cheese, Pickle Chips, Green Goddess Sauce on a Vegan Bun
Double Bacon Ranch Burger
Smashed Double Patties, Dashi Onions, American Cheese, Bacon, Miso Ranch Sauce on a on a Squishy Bun
Single Burgers
Single The Umami Burger
Smashed Patty, Dashi Onions, American Cheese, Pickle Chips, Umami Sauce on a Squishy Bun
Single The Orginal Burger
Smashed Patty and American Cheese on a Squishy Bun
Single The Single Deluxe Burger
Smashed Patty, Dashi Onions, American Cheese, Pickle Chips, Mustard, Ketchup on a Squishy Bun
Single Truffle Burger
Smashed Patty, Dashi Onions, Truffle provolone Cheese, Pickle Chips, Truff Mayo on a Squishy Bun
Single The Reggiano Burger
Smashed Patty, Parm Cheese, Bacon, Pesto, Balsamic Sauce on a Squishy Bun
Single The Black Garlic Burger
Smashed Patty, Dashi Onions, Provolone Cheese, Pickle Chips, Black Garlic Sauce on a Squishy Bun
Single The Earth Burger
Smashed Impossible Patty, chopped Onions, Vegan American Cheese, Pickle Chips, Green Goddess Sauce on a Vegan Bun
Single The Bacon Ranch Burger
Smashed Patty, Dashi Onions, American Cheese, Bacon, Miso Ranch Sauce on a on a Squishy Bun
Appetizers
Cheesy Potato Tots
Hand breaded and deep fried potato tots filled with our signature three cheese blend, topped with parm cheese served with your choice of one sauce
Umami Chik'n Wings (5)
Your choice of either 5 piece or 10 piece Meatless Quorn Chik'n wings tossed in your choice of buffalo or bbq, served with your choice of one sauce
Umami Chik'n Wings (10)
Your choice of either 5 piece or 10 piece Meatless Quorn Chik'n wings tossed in your choice of buffalo or bbq, served with your choice of one sauce
Sides
Sweet Potato Fries
Seasoned with our Umami spice and served with your choice of one sauce
Thin Fries
Seasoned with our Umami spice and served with your choice of one sauce
Togarashi Fries
Seasoned with Japanese chili powder served with your choice of one sauce
ParmTruffle Fries
Truffle infused Umami Spice, topped with Parmesan Cheese, and served with choice of sauce.
Shakes
UM Chocolate Milkshake
Chocolate ice cream, milk and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries or glazed nuts at an additional cost.
UM Classic Vanilla Milkshake
Vanilla ice cream, milk and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries or glazed nuts at an additional cost.
UM Strawberry Milkshake
Strawberry ice cream, milk and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries or glazed nuts at an additional cost.
UM Neapolitan Milkshake
Vanilla ice cream, chocolate ice cream, strawberry, milk and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries or glazed nuts at an additional cost.
Desserts
DRFT Beer
BTL Beer
Wine
GLS EOS Pinot Noir
GLS EOS Pinot Grigio
GLS EOS Cabernet
GLS EOS Merlot
GLS EOS Chardonnay
GLS EOS Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Freakshow Chard
Chardonnay | 13.5% abv | Lodi CA
GLS Emmolo Sauv Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc | 12.4% abv | Napa CA
GLS Seaglass Rose
Pink Wine | 12.5% abv | Monterey County CA
GLS Folie A Duex Merlot
Merlot | 13.5% abv | Sonoma CA
GLS Bonanza Cab
Cabernet Sauvignon | 14.6% abv | California
BTL Freakshow Chard
Chardonnay | 13.5% abv | Lodi CA
BTL Emmolo Sauv Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc | 12.4% abv | Napa CA
BTL Seaglass Rose
Pink Wine | 12.5% abv | Monterey County CA
BTL Folie A Duex Merlot
Merlot | 13.5% abv | Sonoma CA
BTL Bonanza Cab
Cabernet Sauvignon | 14.6% abv | California
Water
Juice
Cans
Umami Specialty Cocktails
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Well Tequila
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Mezcal
Casamigos Reposado
Clase Azul Reposado
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Jose Cuervo 1800
Jose Cuervo Esp Gold
Jose Cuervo Silver
Jose Cuervo Trad Plata
Margaritaville Silver
Patron Anejo
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Well Bourbon
Basil Hayden
Bookers
Bulleit Bourbon
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Woodford Reserve
Dewars Scotch
Glenfiddich 12yr
Glenlivet 12yr
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Laphroaig 10yr
Well Scotch
Johnnie Walker Blue
Lagavulin 16yr
Macallan Double Cask
Oban 14yr
Liqueurs
Aperol
Apple Pucker
Baileys
Blue Curacao
Butterscotch
Campari
Chambord
Cointreau
Disaronno Amaretto
Fireball
Frangelico
Goldschlager
Gran Mariner
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Luxardo
Peach Schnapps
Peppermint Schnapps
Rumplemintz
Sambuca
Southern Comfort
St Germain
Triple Sec
Well Amaretto
HATS & BEANIES
IMPROV EMBROIDERY DAD HAT 2022
Mid profile, unstructured six-panel cap, Adjustable fastener with metal clasp, tonal under-peak lining, Lightweight, Flat Peak, 100% cotton, One size fits all
CHECKERED PATCH HAT 2022
80/20 acrylic/wool, Structured, five-panel, high-profile, Flat bill, green under visor, Snapback closure
UNSTRUCTURED BEANIE 2022
100% Acrylic, Made in the USA, One size fits all
RETAIL CLOTHING
EVENING AT THE IMPROV T-SHIRT
100% combed ring-spun cotton, 32 singles, Color: Natural, Fabric laundered, Set-in 1x1 baby rib collar, Hemmed sleeves
OPEN MIC T-SHIRT
100% combed ringspun cotton, 32 singles Color: Graphite Black Fabric laundered Set-in 1x1 baby rib collar Hemmed sleeves Side-seamed
CHECKERED IMPROV T-SHIRT
100% combed ringspun cotton, 32 singles Color: Natural Fabric laundered Set-in 1x1 baby rib collar Hemmed sleeves Side-seamed
IMPROV HOODIE
80/20 cotton/polyester blend fleece with 100% cotton face, 20 singles Color: Black Standard fit Jersey lined hood Split-stitched double-needle sewing on all seams 1x1 ribbing at cuffs & waistba