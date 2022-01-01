Go
Cucina Verona Mercato

Bitter Soda J. Vasco 6.75oz$1.50
Green olives Stuffed W/ Blue Cheese Divina 13.4 oz$10.50
A rich and creamy treat that is as classic as it is craveable. Try these hand-stuffed Greek olives tossed with greens, dried cranberries and balsamic or panko-fry them and pop away.
Coat with panko and fry. Serve with buffalo sauce.
Pair with:
Prosciutto
Cabernet Sauvignon
Pale Ale
Walnuts And Apples
Coffee 12oz$1.75
Monnezzaglia The Leftovers Pastificio Marella 17.6oz$8.95
The different shapes of this fun, colorful pasta is assembled from different pasta cuts. In tune with Italian tradition, when you get to the bottom of your pastas, those mismatched shapes are cooked all together once a week. Popular with kids and adults alike, the "leftovers" create a fun and cheerful atmosphere at the dinner table. Every box is one of a kind and the colors are all naturally derived.
This fun, colorful pasta is a best seller. Pasta by Marella uses the highest quality, local grain varieties and is ICEA certified organic.
Lanterne Pastificio Marella 17.6oz$7.50
Invented as an art form by the Marella factory, lanterne are dramatic on the plate, and add flair to gift baskets.One of our most popular, fun large pasta has ridges that really hold the sauce. Pasta by Marella uses the highest quality, local grain varieties and is ICEA certified organic.
Sangiovese Terroir 95470 25.3oz$19.00
Location

353 NORTH FRANKLIN ST

FORT BRAGG CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
