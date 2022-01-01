Cucina Verona Mercato

The different shapes of this fun, colorful pasta is assembled from different pasta cuts. In tune with Italian tradition, when you get to the bottom of your pastas, those mismatched shapes are cooked all together once a week. Popular with kids and adults alike, the "leftovers" create a fun and cheerful atmosphere at the dinner table. Every box is one of a kind and the colors are all naturally derived.

This fun, colorful pasta is a best seller. Pasta by Marella uses the highest quality, local grain varieties and is ICEA certified organic.

