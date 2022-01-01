Go
Custard's Last Stand

Come in and enjoy our award winning frozen custard and gourmet popcorn!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • POPCORN • FRENCH FRIES

1950 NW STATE ROUTE 7 • $

Avg 4.8 (2516 reviews)

Popular Items

Quart Lite Ice Cream with 1 Topping$7.29
Quart Vanilla Frozen Custard with 1 Topping$7.29
Quart Frozen Custard Specialty Flavor$7.99
Medium Concrete$5.39
A Medium Concrete is a 16 oz. thick and creamy concoction made with our award-winning frozen custard and 1 of our many toppings listed below and blended together in a cup. You can create your own flavor by choosing your favorite toppings. 1 topping is included in the price and additional toppings for extra charge.
Papa Concrete$6.29
A Papa Concrete is a 22 oz. thick and creamy concoction made with our award-winning frozen custard and 1 of our many toppings listed below and blended together in a cup. You can create your own flavor by choosing your favorite toppings. 1 topping is included in the price and additional toppings for extra charge.
Quart Chocolate Frozen Custard with 1 Topping$7.29
Medium Specialty Concrete$6.09
A Medium Specialty Concrete is 16 oz. with one of our signature flavor combinations that have been our most popular over the years.
Mini Concrete$4.49
A Mini Concrete is a 12 oz. thick and creamy concoction made with our award-winning frozen custard and 1 of our many toppings listed below and blended together in a cup. You can create your own flavor by choosing your favorite toppings. 1 topping is included in the price and additional toppings for extra charge.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1950 NW STATE ROUTE 7

BLUE SPRINGS MO

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
