Daddy's Seafood Cajun Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1808 Padre Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (2081 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries$3.75
40 Piece Botana$55.99
Oysters, fish, chicken, and shrimp.
Shrimp Gumbo
Boiled Shrimp
Cajun Mixup$26.99
Boiled crawfish, shrimp, corn, sausage, and red potatoes.
Freddy's Mixup$38.99
Snow Crab, shrimp, sausage, corn, and red potatoes. Sub King Crab add $15 more.
Shrimp
Shrimp & Fish
Blackened Fish Tacos$13.99
With lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce. Served on flour tortillas with french fries.
Rice$3.75
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1808 Padre Blvd

South Padre Island TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

