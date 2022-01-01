Go
Da Francesco's Ristorante & Bar

Da Francesco's Ristorante and Bar serves classic recipes in a family friendly location that includes a full bar with a beautiful selection of domestic and Italian imported wines. Guests can stop in for lunch and dinner and enjoy the rustic décor paired with homemade dishes that have been passed down through the Belcastro family. We offer a kids and gluten-free menu so everyone can find a favorite on the menu. We offer plenty of bread and soup or salad before starting their meal or visitors can start with the appetizers, which include Arancini di Riso, Mamma's Meatballs, Fried Calamari, Sausage and Hot Peppers and more. The menu features specialties like the Ravioli con Sugo, Eggplant or Pollo Parmigiana and Gnocchi! We also offer plenty of meat and fish choices, including Steak Alla Francesco, Domenic's Filet Mignon, Perch Lemone and Parmigiana Pickerel. Lastly, to end your night just right, finish it off with Mamma Sue's Homemade Tiramisu and a fresh Italian Cappuccino!

49521 Vandyke Avenue

Popular Items

Pasta Meat Sauce$19.95
Rigatoni pasta topped with our famous meat sauce.
Gnocchi (Homemade)$21.95
Homemade Gnocchi (potato ricotta cheese potato dumping tossed with your choice of sauces).
Chicken Parmigiana$21.95
Breaded chicken breast cutlets topped with homemade meat sauce and baked mozzarella cheese with a side of pasta.
Pasta Alfredo$20.95
Prepared in Italian cheeses. Add sautéed chicken for $3.50
Mamma's Lasagna$21.95
Homemade pasta layered with ricotta cheese, ground sausage and veal, meat sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
Child Pasta & Meatball$6.95
Penne pasta tossed with meat sauce, plain tomato sauce, alfredo sauce or palomino sauce.
Cannoli$3.75
Homemade shells stuffed with a sweet cream filled with chocolate pieces. Dipped in crushed almonds and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Francesco’s Chopped Salad$14.95
Chopped greens with cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, feta cheese and tossed with our own traditional Italian dressing.
Zuppa Del Giorno$4.75
Today's soup made from scratch.
Arancini Di Riso$14.95
Breaded Italian rice balls stuffed with ground veal, pork and sausage, peas and Italian herbs. Topped with Francesco's famous Bolognese sauce.
Location

49521 Vandyke Avenue

Shelby Township MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
