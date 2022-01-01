Go
Danny's Pizza and Hoagies

Pittsburgh's Original Oven Baked Hoagie Since 1960

5159 Library Road

Popular Items

12" Medium Pizza$12.25
Round 8 Cut Medium Pizza
SD Ranch$0.25
12ct Wings$16.00
Half Original Steak Hoagie$6.54
Fresh grilled steak topped with grilled onions and sliced provolone
cheese. Finished with lettuce, tomatoes, and Danny’s Steak Sauce.
Whole Original Steak$13.08
Fresh grilled steak topped with grilled onions and sliced provolone
cheese. Finished with lettuce, tomatoes, and Danny’s Steak Sauce.
10" Small Pizza$8.85
Round 6 Cut Small Pizza
Whole Famous Italian$13.08
Our #1 Best Seller.
5 Italian Meats topped with our blend of
Italian cheeses. Finished with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and our
original hoagie dressing.
16" Large Pizza$15.50
Round 12 cut Large Pizza
Half Famous Italian$6.54
Our #1 Best Seller.
5 Italian Meats topped with our blend of
Italian cheeses. Finished with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and our
original hoagie dressing.
Square Cut$1.55
Sicilian Square Cut
5159 Library Road

Bethel Park PA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
