DaVinci's Pizza
Locally owned and operated. Voted Frankfort's Favorite Pizza in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Dine In, To-Go, Online and Drive Up Window.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
805 Louisville Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
805 Louisville Rd
Frankfort KY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Goodwood 102
Located in downtown Frankfort, right on the Kentucky River. Our Frankfort brewpub location features American pub food such as burgers, fried green tomatoes, buffalo cauliflower and much more. Grab a beer togo in a pint, six pack or crowler!
Mortimer Bibb's Public House
Come in and enjoy!
Frankfort Elks Lodge #530
REMEMBER: We are a charitable organization. When you dine and enjoy spirits with us, it enables us to give back to our community. Elks Care Elks Share!!!
Riverboat Grill
Come in and enjoy!