Go
Toast

DaVinci's Pizza

Locally owned and operated. Voted Frankfort's Favorite Pizza in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Dine In, To-Go, Online and Drive Up Window.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

805 Louisville Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (554 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Knots$4.99
Over 20 golden brown garlic knots served with pizza sauce or garlic butter
14" Cheese$15.99
18" Cheese$19.99
14" DaVinci's Special$21.99
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, green peppers with mozzarella cheese
14" Pepperoni$18.49
10" Cheesy Bread$8.99
Our hand-made dough covered with mozzarella cheese and served with a side of our special pizza sauce
House Salad$4.99
Tomato, red onion, croutons served with your choice of dressing. Your salad comes with a quantity of 1 dressing.
18" Meatlovers Pizza$26.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef and our mozzarella cheese blend
10" Cheese$9.99
Signature Salad$11.99
Your choice of GRILLED or FRIED chicken with lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon, cheese, croutons and served with your choice of dressing.Your salad comes with a quantity of 2 dressings.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Catering
Takeout

Location

805 Louisville Rd

Frankfort KY

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Goodwood 102

No reviews yet

Located in downtown Frankfort, right on the Kentucky River. Our Frankfort brewpub location features American pub food such as burgers, fried green tomatoes, buffalo cauliflower and much more. Grab a beer togo in a pint, six pack or crowler!

Mortimer Bibb's Public House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Frankfort Elks Lodge #530

No reviews yet

REMEMBER: We are a charitable organization. When you dine and enjoy spirits with us, it enables us to give back to our community. Elks Care Elks Share!!!

Riverboat Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston