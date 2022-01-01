Desert Door Distillery

Go
Located in Driftwood, TX on the eastern edge of sotol country, Desert Door’s desert-modern tasting room is a unique destination city escape. On site - we handcraft the only sotol produced in the United States. In our tasting room we strive to offer an education in the plant, its history, and our process. Grab a copita of sotol as you listen and follow it up with one of our seasonal cocktails.

Sweet Potato Tots (gf/v)$6.00
*photo is with Asadero cheese, escabeche and salsa rancha
Sweet Potato Tots $5
Add Asadero Cheese, Escabeche and Salsa Rancha $3
Con todo: Loaded with Wild Boar Guisada, Chorizo, Asadero Cheese, Escabeche, Guacamole and Salsa Rancha $7
Traditional Nacho (gf/v)$3.75
Crispy Tortilla with Cheddar, Mayacoba Beans (v) and Escabeche $3
Add Wild Boar Chorizo $2
Add Guacamole $2
Gold Dust Sotol Bottle$60.00
Now this is a unique bottle. We took juice from our original Conservation Series release and aged it for two years in virgin Missouri white oak with a medium toast. Toasted barrels impart different characteristics than charred barrels. Gold Dust offers up roasted nuts and brown sugar on the nose; on the lips there’s spice and pepper which fade to caramel with a hint of coconut.
Duck Tinga Taco$7.00
Belle Vie Duck Tinga, Wild Boar Chorizo, Potato, Cabbage, and Cotija on Corn tortilla
Ensalada Wedge$8.00
Iceburg, Salsa Rancha, Bacon, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese and Cherry Tomatoes
Wild Boar Guisada Taco$6.00
Wild Boar Guisada with Beans, Onion, Iceberg and Cheddar on Flour Tortilla
Hamburguesa$14.00
Two Nilgai Antelope / Bacon Patties, Queso Americano, Escabeche, onions and Sauce Especial on a Potato Bun
Street Beets (gf/v)$7.50
Crispy Beets with Cotija, Lime, Cilantro and Morita Mayonnaise
Fried Quail Sandwich$16.00
Whole Boneless Texas Quail Farms Quail with Cabbage, Salsa Rancha and Escabeche on a Potato Bun
Location

211 Darden Hill Road

Driftwood TX

Sunday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
