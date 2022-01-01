Go
Toast

Dillas Quesadillas

Dillas does one thing, and one thing well - Primo Quesadillas! We're not your average quesadilla... we marinate our meats overnight, brisket is slow-smoked in-house, produce is cut down by hand fresh daily, and we lovingly make our dipping sauces from scratch! Come visit our friendly and energetic staff - they'll quickly serve you a DILLA-icious meal packed with flavor.

BURRITOS • TACOS

3510 W. University #200 • $

Avg 4.6 (1103 reviews)

Popular Items

R Brisket Nacho Dilla$7.99
2022 Madness Winner!
Brisket, Fresh Jalapenos, Seasoned Chips, Queso Drizzle and Jalapeno Ranch for dipping!
Cheezy Meal$4.49
Cheese only - Buttermilk Ranch for dipping. Comes with Fries and Kids drink choice
Cheezy$3.49
Cheese only - Buttermilk Ranch for dipping
Beanie$3.99
Cheese and Bean Spread - Buttermilk Ranch for dipping
Guac Sauce & Chips (3oz)$2.99
Beanie Meal$4.99
Cheese and Bean Spread - Buttermilk Ranch for dipping. Comes with Fries and Kids drink choice
Pizza Meal$4.99
Cheese and Pepperoni - Buttermilk Ranch for dipping. Comes with Fries and Kids Drink choice
Pizza$3.99
Cheese and Pepperoni - Buttermilk Ranch for dipping
Hatch Queso & Chips (3oz)$3.49
Salsa & Chips (8oz)$3.49
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3510 W. University #200

McKinney TX

Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Firo Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

Texana Grill

No reviews yet

To Go Orders only.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston