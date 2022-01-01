Go
Dilly's Taqueria Falmouth

Fully customizable Menu serving some of the Freshest Mexican on the Cape! Offering Take out and Online Ordering. Open Tuesday Through Thursday 11:30-5pm Friday and Saturday 11:30-8:30pn

281 Main St

Beef Empanada$11.00
Tortilla Chips$4.00
Burrito$7.00
Taco$7.00
Rice Bowl$7.00
Fries$7.00
Quesadilla$7.00
Churro Bites$7.00
Steak Street Taco$4.00
Street Corn$7.00
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

281 Main St

Falmouth MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
