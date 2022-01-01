Go
A map showing the location of Dive Bar

Dive Bar

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

152-B N Main Street

Mooresville, NC 28115

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

152-B N Main Street, Mooresville NC 28115

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

ParBlu

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

158 Main

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Epic Chophouse

No reviews yet

Epic Chophouse is a local Mooresville treasure, offering exquisite steaks and seafood, specialty cocktails, generous portions, and an atmosphere like no other near Lake Norman. Perfect for any day, any reason, special occasions, impressing clients, or just relaxing at the bar with friends old and new.

Tims Table

No reviews yet

Now Hiring! Visit the Cafe between 1pm thru 4pm to speak with a manager.

Dive Bar

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston