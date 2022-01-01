Go
Divino Pizzeria & Grille

Old School Pizzeria with a touch of Old World Italian fare and a Modern Twists, that fits just right in Downtown Hanover. Offering the finest ingredients to create delicious, family tested, meals for you and your family. Let our family feed yours today!

1 Center Square

Popular Items

Large Pizza (16")$12.99
Medium Pizza (14")$10.99
Cheesesteak Sub$8.50
Comes with American cheese, mayo, and fried onions
Mozzarella Sticks (6) w/marinara$5.99
French Fries$3.50
Crab Pretzel$10.99
Homemade soft pretzel topped with house-made crab dip.
Wings- 12 Piece$11.99
Cheeseburger Sub$8.50
Comes with American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
Italian Sub$8.75
Capicola, salami, provolone, oil and vinegar, oregano, lettuce and tomatoes
Wings- 6 Piece$7.50
Location

Hanover PA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
