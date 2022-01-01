Dly Hotpot
Come in and enjoy!
137 brighton ave
Location
137 brighton ave
Boston MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Scoop N Scootery Allston
Welcome to the online ordering hub for PICK UP ORDERS. We encourage you to explore our signature sundae menu and customizable options with confidence. Whatever you choose, we'll make it big, beautiful and ready for pickup in 5-10 minutes. Please notify us of any food allergies. Thank you!
Chicken and Rice Guys
When we opened our first food truck back in 2012, we had one goal: introduce you nomnomivores to the ridiculously delicious world of chicken and rice. With high quality ingredients, alluring aromas, and the seduction of self-saucing, we knew our halal grub would be a hit.
Anna's Taqueria
Satisfy your cravings for real Mexican flavor with any one of our delicious options. Build your own perfectly rolled burrito, find out what makes our tacos famous, eat your heart out with a hearty quesadilla, or skip the perfectly warmed tortilla (gasp!) and throw it all in a bowl or on top of a salad.
bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!