Dolce - Eastern European Restaurant & Pizza

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

792 FREDERICK ST, STE A

Hagerstown, MD 21740

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Large Pizza$13.00
Philadelphia Steak$10.00
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese
Large portion of Donuts$6.00
Tiramisu$6.00
Large Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
Chicken Wings$14.00
Small portion of Donuts$4.00
Greek Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce, onions, peppers, black olives, tomatoes, egg, croutons,
feta, Parmesan & mozzarella cheese, served with Caesar or house dressing
Large Cheese Pizza$13.00
French Fries$3.00
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

