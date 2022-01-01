Go
DOMODOMO

Please confirm that you are ordering for pick up from the Jersey City location. If New York service is needed, please order separately from the New York website: www.domodomoNYC.com

SUSHI

200 Greene St • $$

Avg 4.6 (2215 reviews)

Popular Items

MISO SOUP$2.00
Seaweed, Tofu, Scallion
NY STRIP SET$24.00
Rice, Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad
16-PIECE HANDROLL SET$27.00
Choice of 4 Handrolls (Cutrolls, 4 pieces each), Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad.
CHICKEN DUMPLINGS$14.00
10 Pieces
SUSHI & HANDROLL DELUXE SET FOR TWO$50.00
12 Pieces Assorted Sushi, Choice of 2 Handrolls (Cutrolls, 4 pieces each), Salmon Sashimi, Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad, KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN.
MISO BLACK COD SET$25.00
Rice, Organic Edamame, Potato Croquettes, Cabbage Salad
KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN SET$20.00
Rice, Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad
HOT UDON W/WASHU BEEF$18.00
Spinach, Scallion
SUSHI & HANDROLL SET$37.00
8 Pieces Assorted Sushi, Choice of 2 Handrolls (Cutrolls, 4 pieces each), Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad.
MISO SALMON SET$20.00
Rice, Organic Edamame, Potato Croquettes, Cabbage Salad
Intimate
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

200 Greene St

Jersey City NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
