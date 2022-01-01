Go
Dontae's Highland Pizza Parlor

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS

6669 Kratzville Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (354 reviews)

Popular Items

Fitz Soda$3.00
12" BYO "base cheese"$12.00
Greek$11.99
Romaine lettuce, green pepper, tomato, cucumber, onions, black olives, feta cheese
M-80's$6.99
Open hoagie bun, garlic butter, candied jalapenos, mozz/prov, parmesan
16" BYO "base cheese"$15.29
3 Cheese Garlic Bread$6.79
Open hoagie bun, garlic butter, mozz/prov, parmesan
Bread Sticks$5.99
5 to an order, brushed with garlic butter, parmesan
Cow-n-Pig (Meatlovers) 16"$24.99
Pizza sauce, beef, sausage, ham, pepperoni, bacon, mozz/prov
The Farva (House Strom)$9.50
Pizza sauce, crumbled sausage, ham, bacon, pepperoni, onion, green peppers, banana peppers, mozz/prov on hoagie roll (can substitute pizza sauce with BBQ sauce)
Cheese Sauce$1.50
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6669 Kratzville Rd

Evansville IN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
