Dos Croquetas

✌🏻Miami's first croqueta bar is here! Open everyday at 10AM! Now shipping Nationwide!

10505 SW 40 St • $

Popular Items

Mac + Cheese+ Bacon$2.15
(1) Our creamy mac and cheese has been amped up with crisp bacon and even more cheese. It's all coated in crispy seasoned parmesan panko. Paired with our house-made Dos Ranch
Guava cinnamon toast crunch$5.99
Medianoche$2.15
(1) Award winning: Roasted pork, Ham, Swiss cheese, light mustard and pickles coated in toasted medianoche breadcrumbs. Paired with our house-made Mojo Aioli
Ham$2.15
(1) Abuelita's traditional ham croquetas (for when it's too late to pry her away from her telenovelas to fry them up from scratch) Paired with our house-made Verde Sauce
Bacon Cheddar Burger$2.15
(1) Ground beef, sharp cheddar cheese and bacon in a creamy bechamel. Paired with our house-made Americano sauce
Mexican Street Corn | Vegetarian$2.15
(1) Char-grilled seasoned corn and cotija cheese coated with crispy panko bread crumbs. Paired with our house-made Chili lime crema
305$2.15
(1) Cuban style picadillo (Angus Beef), Sweet Plantains & Queso Blanco. Paired with our house-made Dale sauce
Preparada melt$7.99
Cuban bread stuffed with Dos of your favorite Croquetas, Sauce & Papitas pressed into a cheesy melt
Buffalo Crack Chicken$2.15
(1) Grilled chicken breast, Monterey Jack in a cream cheese buffalo blend, coated in seasoned breadcrumbs. Paired with our house-made Dos Ranch
Oreo$5.99
(5) Fried Cheesecake bites stuffed with thick oreo chunks, coated in cocoa puffs paired with a sweet dipping sauce of your choice
Location

10505 SW 40 St

Miami FL

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
