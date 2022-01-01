Go
Toast

Downtown PUBlic - Murrieta

We love what we do and we want to share it with you! Enjoy the food!

24619 Washington Ave 105

No reviews yet

Popular Items

House Salad$11.00
Mixed greens tossed in a lemon vinaigrette dressing topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, grana padano cheese, and a balsamic drizzle (vegetarian)
ADD CHICKEN$9.00
Ice Cream Sammy$8.00
House made peanut butter gelato, smashed between two dark chocolate cookies and peanut crumble.
SIDE SOURDOUGH$5.00
Pink Truffle Fries$13.00
Fried Hollywood Kennebec potatoes tossed in a pink peppercorn and citrus truffle vinaigrette with wilted greens
Smoked Cilantro Ceasar$14.00
Crisp romaine tossed in a house-made chipotle lime Caesar dressing topped with grana padana, pickled red onions, and cilantro *Gluten-Free *Vegetarian
Magic Bar$14.00
Peanut butter mousse and bananas foster layered over a graham cracker & pretzel crust topped with a chocolate ganache and finished with toasted marshmallow (vegetarian)
Spicy Pork Meatballs$15.00
House-made pork meatballs in a roasted tomato arrabbiata sauce topped with cheese & herbs.
Euro Fries$13.50
Fried Hollywood Kennebec potatoes tossed in a garlic confit and dill topped with feta cheese. They're back!
House Fries$11.00
House-cut Hollywood Kennebec potatoes seasoned with dried basil, parsley, and chili flakes (vegetarian/gluten free)
See full menu

Location

24619 Washington Ave 105

Murrieta CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

RJ's Sizzlin Steer

No reviews yet

Best Spot in Murrieta to gather with friends and family! Beautiful Indoor Dining and Two Great Patios to enjoy the great weather and eat a delicious meal!

Rival Coffee

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Famous Pudn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the one and only World Famous Pudn!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston